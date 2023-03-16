Emerald Bay in Lake Tahoe freezes over for first time in decades

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emerald Bay in Lake Tahoe, California, has frozen over, for the first time in decades.

California State Parks issued an alert online on 15 March, alongside a photo of the unusual occurrence.

“Emerald Bay has partially frozen thanks to the recent storms, covering Fannette Island with snow,” the statement began.

“But don’t plan on walking or ice skating on the frozen water as it’s not safe to do so,” it warned.

The parks department also shared a series of photographs on Twitter and Facebook of Lake Tahoe’s Emerald Bay in its freezing state.

Photographs depict the beautiful snowy scene and frozen lake which is 1,533 acres in size.

It has been widely reported that the last time the lake was covered with ice was in the early nineties.

Temperatures in Lake Tahoe have been below freezing during the past week, with winter storms causing heavy snow in the mountains.

Regular Emerald Bay visitors have expressed their shock at this wintry weather on social media.

“Holy cow. I don’t think I have ever seen Emerald Bay freeze over in my 50 years of visiting,” one user commented on Twitter.

“Amazing sight,” a Facebook user wrote, with another adding: “Ice on Emerald Bay in Lake Tahoe. I have never seen this before.”

On the California State Parks Facebook page, the government organisation reiterated the potential danger of the frozen lake.

“Although it may be tempting to visit Emerald Bay State Park to take pictures or walk or skate in the bay, it’s not safe, the park is closed, and road closures are in place. Enjoy these breathtaking photos until it’s safe to visit,” an official post says.

California has been struck by a series of snowstorms in recent weeks, with blizzards leading to road closures and people being stranded.

There was a winter storm warning in place from 9-12 March in Lake Tahoe, while rain, snow and strong winds affected California yesterday.