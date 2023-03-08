Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fight erupted onboard a Southwest Airlines flight in Dallas after a man accused another man of “approaching his family aggressively”.

Video footage from onboard the plane shared on Monday 6 March shows a man wearing a blazer and a baseball cap attacking a heavily tattooed fellow passenger and shouting at him.

Other travellers can be seen trying to break up the altercation.

The man in the blazer is seen repeatedly swinging punches at the other passenger while holding him in a headlock and shouting, “You a p****, you a p****”.

Onlookers can be heard shouting, “Do not hit him again” and “step away”.

In a second video, the man in the blazer can be seen telling onlookers his version of events.

“I’ll tell you what happened,” he begins. “He approached me aggressively, with my family… I don’t play with my family.”

He then turns to the other man, saying: “Tell them what happened. Tell them what you did.

“I will sit down in jail for you approaching my family. I will die for my family.”

“That's why I beat your ass. No other reason,” he adds.

The woman who recorded the footage reportedly told Fox News Digital that the tattooed man “bumped into his wife by accident, and he started mouthing off”.

She claimed that the man in the blazer hit the tattooed man “four to five times” before she began recording.

“Thank you for flying with Southwest today,” she captioned the clip shared to Twitter.

“I was late getting home because of this right here.”

According to Fox News Digital, both men were removed from the plane, with the Dallas Police Department stating no arrests were made.

Southwest Airlines said that the flight from Dallas to Phoenix arrived on time.

“We commend our crew for managing the situation as safety professionals while also ensuring the comfort of the other passengers in the cabin,” a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said in a statement.

The Independent has approached Southwest Airlines for further comment.