Tropical storm Philippe batters Caribbean on track for US East Coast

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tropical Storm Philippe is churning its way through the Caribbean with heavy rainfall that is expected to cause scattered flash flooding across parts of Puerto Rico and the British and US Virgin Islands on Wednesday.

The storm battered islands in the northeast Caribbean on Tuesday. Communities in Guadeloupe lost power and running water while schools were closed in Antigua and Barbuda, St Martin and St Barts.

On Wednesday, the Virgin Islands are expected to get four to eight inches of rain with a maximum of 12 inches in places. Two to four inches is expected in Puerto Rico, according to the latest update from the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The “disorganised” storm system was moving northwest at 9mph (15km/h) with winds of 45mph. Bermuda should monitor Philippe as alerts may be needed later on Wednesday, forecasters said.

Swells generated by Philippe will affect portions of the Atlantic coasts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico in the coming days, and reach Bermuda by late Thursday. These conditions are likely to cause “life-threatening surf and rip currents”, NHC reported.

Philippe is forecast to turn toward the north-northwest later today, moving away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands before picking up speed as it moves north on Thursday and Friday.

The current path reveals the possibility that the storm will make landfall on the US East Coast early Sunday morning, somewhere in New England.

It’s possible that the tropical storm could strengthen to a hurricane later this week.