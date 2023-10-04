Rishi Sunak finally axes HS2 in the north – weeks after The Independent revealed plan

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has finally announced that HS2’s northern leg will be scrapped, weeks after The Independent first revealed he would axe the landmark high-speed rail project.

The prime minister faces an almighty row with northern leaders and business chiefs, as well as senior figures in his own party, as he used his Tory conference speech to confirm the Birmingham to Manchester route will be axed.

The Tory leader said HS2 would still run into London Euston and that the section from London to Birmingham would be completed – setting up accusations that he has betrayed his party’s levelling up agenda by prioritising the south over the north of England.

But Mr Sunak said the government would instead invest £36 billion from the project in a series of road and rail schemes across the country, including enhancements to the A1, A2, A5, and M6 roads, electrification of the North Wales mainline, a new station at Bradford, the expansion of the West Midlands metro, and a tram for Leeds.

Mr Sunak told the audience that advocates of completing HS2 “should have the honesty to admit that they would now be cancelling the hundreds of alternative projects right across the country that people would benefit from instead.”

He added: “Our plan will drive far more growth and opportunity here in the North than a faster train to London ever would.”

The Independent revealed secret HS2 talks in early Sepetember between Mr Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt – codenamed Project Redwood – to save £34bn. No 10 repeatedly stonewalled on our story before ministers eventually admitted discussions were taking place.

“I say to those who backed the project in the first place, the facts have changed,” the prime minister told his audience at Tory conference in Manchester.

“And the right thing to do when the facts change is to have the courage to change direction. As part of a drive to create a new northern network, he pledged to invest in a raft of other transport schemes.

“I am ending this long-running saga. I am cancelling the rest of the HS2 project and in its place, we will reinvest every single penny, £36 billion, in hundreds of new transport projects in the North and the Midlands, across the country.

“This means £36 billion of investment in the projects that will make a real difference across our nation.”

The PM is hoping the investment in the other projects will be enough to placate red wall Tory MPs in the north, since he could rely on their support if scrapping HS2’s northern leg is voted on in parliament.

But transport sources say such projects could be years or even decades away given the bulk of funding for HS2’s northern phase was allocated well into future parliaments.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said said that some of the money would be available "sooner rather than later", however.

Speaking to reporters at Tory conference in Manchester he said: "Of course it's not all going to be available next year to spend, but it was never going to be spent all next year on HS2."

Northern leaders tried and failed to persuade Mr Sunak to re-think the radical move. In particular, they were concerned at the cancellation of a stretch of HS2 from Manchester Piccadilly to Manchester Airport that would also be used as part of Northern Powerhouse Rail, an east-west link.

But the demand was rebuffed by the PM. In his speech, Mr Sunak said the government would “protect” £12 billion of funding for a link from Manchester to Liverpool and speak to local leaders about how it should be spent.

Conservative West Midlands mayor Andy Street – believed to be considering quitting the Tory party in protest – met the PM several times in recent days, telling him that he was about to make “an incredible political gaffe”. He also warned that Labour will use the issue to say the Tories had “shafted” the north.

Mr Sunak also rebuffed Mr Street’s idea of getting major companies such as Siemens, Arup and EY to pay for much of phase 2 to Manchester. The Independent understands that the Tory mayor said the private sector could have stumped up £20bn to save the northern leg.

In other news for the project the prime minister claimed he would be able to get a grip on the escalating costs of the Euston station redevelopment by taking that aspect of the project out of the control of HS2 Ltd.

Mr Sunak said he would instead “create a new Euston development zone building thousands of new homes for the next generation of homeowners, new business opportunities and a station that delivers the capacity we need”.

One northern transport source told The Independent: “They clearly haven’t thought about the politics of giving London a stay of execution but cutting Manchester. I can think of a half a dozen Tory MPs who might as well quit now.”

Manchester United were among 30 top businesses in the city who signed a letter to Mr Sunak saying the move to scrap HS2 is “economic self-sabotage”.

(REUTERS)

Axing HS2’s northern route has also been opposed by former prime ministers – Boris Johnson, Theresa May and David Cameron – as well as former chancellors George Osborne and Philip Hammond. Mr Johnson said it would be “utter madness”.

Senior officials involved in the delivery of HS2 are pushing to save the legislation needed to keep building high-speed rail in the hope that a Labour government could revive HS2’s northern leg if it wins power in 2024.

The government’s own 2021 integrated rail plan stated that “no improvement” was possible “without additional track capacity into Manchester”.

Andy Bagnall, chief executive of Rail Partners, the umbrella group representing rail operator parent companies, said the decision would have "consequences felt for generations by the rail industry, its supply chain, passengers and freight customers".

"Passengers in regional cities will now not receive the full benefit of the connectivity that the northern section of HS2 offered for people travelling north and south between Manchester and Birmingham," he said.

"We will need to see more detail on the impact for passengers travelling east and west between Hull and Liverpool.

"The cancellation of the northern section means less capacity for rail freight and ultimately more lorries on our roads, with businesses seeking to decarbonise their supply chains limited in their options to move good off the roads and onto rails."

He added that "reinvestment in other regional rail schemes is a significant consolation" but that "the decision to reduce investment in rail and divert funds to road schemes feels counterintuitive as we look to attract people to move away from carbon intensive modes of transport".

And Sir John Peace, chair of transport authority Midlands Connect, said: “We are disappointed and disheartened by the HS2 announcement.

“We must not start from scratch, we must work at pace to deliver HS2 Phase 1 all the way to Euston. There are also lessons to be learnt from the HS2 story so far."

Sir John said that while some of the projects announced "resonate with us", the government needs to "set out more detail on timescales and plan of action".

Trade unions also blasted the move and accused Mr Sunak of "putting the country in the slow lane". RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The incompetence of successive Tory governments has now cost the taxpayer billions and led to this disastrous decision for Britain's economy, environment and our ailing transport infrastructure.

"High Speed rail together with a modern expanding public transport network is key to the future of linking every part of our country together, from north to south and East to West.

"Public transport investment is not an either-or question. The fact is we will not be able to tackle the climate emergency without encouraging people to use modern, cheap and efficient high speed rail and hugely expanded local bus services.

"The key to thriving economies of the future is to be environmentally sustainable and to interconnect cities, towns and villages to promote economic activity.

"The Conservative government is playing political games ahead of an election and instead of investing properly in Britain's public transport and high speed future, Rishi Sunak risks putting the country in the slow lane."