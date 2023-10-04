What does scaling back of HS2 mean for travellers?

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The High Speed 2 rail project intended to connect the North of England with the Midlands and London has been scrapped north of Birmingham.

Rishi Sunak made the announcement in his first speech as prime minister at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.

The prime minister said: “HS2 is the ultimate example of the old consensus.

“I am cancelling the rest of the HS2 project. And in its place, we will reinvest every single penny – £36bn – in hundreds of transport projects.”

What will this mean for travellers? These are the key questions and answers.

What was HS2 in the North expected to do?

The legs from Birmingham to Manchester via Crewe and to Leeds via Sheffield were expected to transform travel between the North of England, the Midlands and London.

Travel times from Manchester and Leeds to Birmingham were initially intended to be better than halved from existing journeys, with these key intercity links taking less than 50 minutes.

The proposed travel times to London were 71 minutes from Manchester and 81 minutes from Leeds.

Leeds to Manchester was due to be almost halved to 29 minutes.

The main aim, though, was not so much about speed – but unlocking capacity on the 19th-century rail network bequeathed by the Victorians.

The current semi-high speed trains, which can reach 125mph, devour capacity on the overstretched infrastructure.

By moving intercity passengers to an all-new network, far more room is created to allow more regional, local and freight trains to run.

As the-then transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said in November 2021: “It will create the kind of faster, greener and more frequent rail services that allow people to access many more jobs; make towns and cities more attractive to business; and unlock housing opportunities for many families.

“It will also give confidence to passengers, businesses and investors that historic weaknesses in the regions’ rail network are finally being fixed.”

All stations? Official HS2 map showing the original planned extension from Birmingham to Leeds via Nottingham and Sheffield (HS2)

What will happen instead?

The first phase of HS2 is currently under construction. The line from a new station, Birmingham Curzon Street, will run south – initially to a patch of land in west London known as Old Oak Common. It will be connected with the east-west Elizabeth Line through the capital.

Work on London Euston, the eventual terminus of the line, has been ‘paused’ while plans for the station are re-evaluated. Despite some rumours to the contrary, the final seven miles will be completed – though timing is vague.

HS2 trains north of Birmingham will run on existing tracks to Manchester. The prime minister says journey times between Manchester and London will be cut by 30 minutes, which would give a journey time of 96 minutes.

Is Northern Powerhouse Rail going ahead?

“We will build a new high speed line between Warrington, Manchester and Yorkshire” – that was the pledge by the government less than two years ago.

Mr Sunak says a new “Network North” will connect Manchester with a new station in Bradford in 30 minutes, to Sheffield in 42 minutes and to Hull – on a fully electrified line – in 82 minutes.

It appears the original plan for a new line through Bradford, axed in 2021, has now been reinstated.

A line between Liverpool and Manchester will be funded with £12bn.

Other rail projects?

The North Wales rail line will be electrified.

In Cumbria, the coastal railway between Carlisle, Workington and Barrow will be improved.

In South Yorkshire, the Don Valley line will brought back into passenger use between Stocksbridge and Sheffield.

The already announced Midland Rail Hub will connect 50 different stations.

Local transport?

The West Midlands Metro will be extended, and the Leeds tram is promised.

The £2 maximum bus fare in England will be retained.

On the roads?

The PM listed some trunk roads that will be improved:

A1

A2

A5

A75

M6

“We will fund the Shipley bypass, the Blyth relief road and deliver 70 other road schemes,” the prime minister said.

“We will resurface roads across the country.”

Anything else?

Yes. The transport secretary, Mark Harper, says: “I’m calling time on the misuse of so-called 15-minute cities.”

The idea is that basic services for education, health and leisure should be within 15 minutes of any home on foot or by bike, in the hope of cutting motor traffic.

Mr Harper said: “There’s nothing wrong with making sure people can walk or cycle to the shops or school, that’s traditional town planning.

“But what is different, what is sinister and what we shouldn’t tolerate is the idea that local councils can decide how often you go to the shops, and that they ration who uses the road and when, and they police it all with CCTV.”

The Independent has asked the Department for Transport for details of councils misusing the concept of 15-minute cities to “decide how often you go to the shops”.

Is everyone happy?

No. Darren Caplan, Railway Industry Association chief executive said: “The government cites cost as its main reason for scrapping Phase 2, yet it should be remembered that this was the Government’s own scheme, built to its own specifications, and that the chopping and changing of the scope and timing of the project – adding considerably cost and delay – was entirely of the government’s own making. Every time the scheme is rescoped it increases the cost.

“Scrapping HS2 Phase 2 is simply unnecessary and squanders the full benefits of Phase 1. The government can work with metro mayors, the railway industry, rail suppliers, and other stakeholders, to agree a cost-effective way forward, including encouraging private investment to take pressure off the public purse.

“Today’s nuclear option is defeatist and sends a terrible signal to potential overseas investors that the UK simply cannot deliver large national transport infrastructure schemes.

“This also blows a hole in the government’s levelling-up and decarbonisation agendas – none of the replacement regional schemes referred to will have the same impact of building the HS2 in full.”

Mick Lynch, general secretary for the RMT union, said: “The incompetence of successive Tory governments has now cost the taxpayer billions and led to this disastrous decision for Britain’s economy, environment and our ailing transport infrastructure.

“High speed rail together with a modern expanding public transport network is key to the future of linking every part of our country together, from north to south and east to west.

”Public transport investment is not an either/or question. The fact is we will not be able to tackle the climate emergency without encouraging people to use modern, cheap and efficient high speed rail and hugely expanded local bus services.

“The key to thriving economies of the future is to be environmentally sustainable and to interconnect cities, towns and villages to promote economic activity.

”The Conservative government is playing political games ahead of an election and instead of investing properly in Britain’s public transport and high speed future, Rishi Sunak risks putting the country in the slow lane.”

Mick Whelan, general secretary of the train drivers’ union, Aslef, said: “That Rishi Sunak has chosen to announce, in Manchester, that his government is killing HS2, turning his back on the North, and is no longer interested in levelling up, is, almost, beyond parody.

“He is, yet again, selling Britain short. This is bad news not just for the railway, and the economy, but for Britain. The sooner he takes his helicopter home - the last chopper out of Saigon - the better for Britain.”

Why is the PM taking the flak of cancelling HS2 just before an election?

Mr Sunak is not a fan of rail: earlier this year he halved Air Passenger Duty on domestic aviation, encouraging a move from rail to air.

But this is all about the next election. The purpose and benefits of HS2 has been so poorly explained by successive governments that it is regarded by most of the electorate as a waste of money. Mr Sunak’s speech at the Tory conference will have helped to cement that view.

Transport is regarded by Conservative campaigners as a rich source of political selling points.

Over the past few weeks the PM has announced that he is scrapping transport proposals that did not exist – such as compulsory car sharing and “new taxes to discourage flying”.

The prime minister believes the pledges on redirecting HS2 spending on local projects will give his party an edge over Labour. Promising that the money “saved” by not building HS2 beyond Birmingham will be spent on local projects has, presumably, been focus-group tested – allowing Tory MPs to trumpet the new projects in the coming election and claiming that Labour would scrap them.

All figures on journey times and quotes by Grant Shapps are taken from his Integrated Rail Plan