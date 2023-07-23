Deaths in US national parks on the rise due to extreme heat

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Extreme heat fuelled by the climate crisis is believed to have killed at least five people in America’s national parks since 1 June, according to figures from the National Park Service.

The fatalities exceed the average number of heat-related deaths over an entire summer in a typical year, and August, the deadliest month for parks is still to come, mortality data provided to CNN revealed.

The deaths occurred in temperatures exceeding 100F (38C) across three national parks — Death Valley in California, Texas’ Big Bend, and the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

On 18 July, avid hiker Steve Curry, 71, was pronounced dead after collapsing outside of a restroom on the Golden Canyon trailhead in Death Valley.

Curry had been asked by a Los Angeles Times reporter hours before his death why he was hiking in the blistering 121F (49C) heat. “Why do I do it? Why not,” he replied.

A 14-year-old Orlando boy died in Big Bend after hiking in 119F (48C) conditions on 23 June, while his stepfather died in a car crash while seeking help.

A 65-year-old man died in the same park on 1 June.

On 2 July, a 57-year-old female hiker was pronounced in Grand Canyon after rangers received reports that a distressed hiker was lost in 114F (46C) heat.

And a 65-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle on the side of the road in Death Valley National Park on 5 July.

A National Park Service spokesperson told CNN that heat-related deaths were difficult to track, and that the true death toll in recent years could be revised upwards once they had corroborated death reports with local and state agencies.

A sign warns hikers of the dangers of heading out in Death Valley (Associated Press)

There have been 68 reported heat-related deaths in parks since 2007, but statistics from recent years could be revised “significantly” higher, the spokesperson said.

Across the planet, heatwaves stoked by the climate crisis, combined with a warming El Nino pattern, have set thousands of new temperature records this summer.

This been especially apparent in the southwestern US. Phoenix, Arizona’s largest city, shattered its record for the most consecutive days of 110F-plus temperatures.

A recent report from Climate Central found that the climate crisis, caused by humans burning fossil fuels, was making “persistent, dangerous heat” five times more likely.

Temperatures in America’s 417 national parks have increased at twice the rate of the rest of the country in the past century, due to the climate crisis, according to a 2018 study.

This weekend, temperatures are expected to climb past 130F in Death Valley. Signs warned hikers not to venture out after 10am but many still choose to head out to experience the iconic desert landscape in sweltering conditions.

According to the The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, the most serious heat-related illness is heat stroke, which can occur within 20-30 minutes when the body is unable to control its temperature. The body’s temperature can rise to 106F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes, causing its sweating mechanism to fail.

The National Park Service recommends hikers pack plenty of water, salty snacks, sun protection and lightweight, light-coloured before heading out. Hikers should start their walks before 10am or after 4pm.

If experiencing heat-related illness, the NPS recommends moving to cool or shaded areas, calling 911 or flagging down a ranger, soaking yourself in water and fanning yourself vigorously.