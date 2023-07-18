Europe heatwave live: Rome shatters temperature record as Switzerland, Spain and Greece battle fires
Mediterranean swelters under extreme heat as authorities warn of risk to life
Huge wildfire rages on La Palma forcing thousands to evacuate
Temperature records have been shattered in Rome and Catalonia, provisional data suggests, as southern Europe is gripped by extreme heat and wildfires.
Britain’s Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Spain and Greece, with holidaymakers urged to sign up for emergency alerts and warned of travel disruption as temperatures soar.
Thousands have been evacuated in recent days, as firefighters continue to battle wildfires near Athens, in the Canary Islands and on a Switzerland mountainside.
Despite these devastating impacts, temperatures are forecast to climb further later this week and into the weekend, in conditions mirrored around the world as millions of people in the United States, Asia and Africa also contend with extreme heat caused by the fossil-fuel driven climate crisis.
Meteorologists predict that temperatures this week may surpass Europe’s current record of 48.8C, set in Sicily in August 2021, raising fears of a repetition of last year’s heat deaths, which saw an estimated 61,000 fatalities in Europe alone.
The EU's emergency response coordination centre issued red alerts for high temperatures for most of Italy, northeastern Spain, Croatia, Serbia, southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.
Swathes of Europe on red alert for heat
The EU's emergency response coordination centre has issued red alerts for high temperatures for most of Italy, northeastern Spain, Croatia, Serbia, southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.
There are fears of a repeat of last year’s heat deaths, when an estimated 61,000 people may have died in in Europe alone.
“Temperatures in North America, Asia, and across North Africa and the Mediterranean will be above 40C for a prolonged number of days this week as the heatwave intensifies,” the World Meteorological Organisation said.
Overnight minimum temperatures were also expected to reach new highs, the UN weather agency said, creating the risk of increased cases of heart attacks and deaths.
“Whilst most of the attention focuses on daytime maximum temperatures, it is the overnight temperatures which have the biggest health risks, especially for vulnerable populations,” it said.
Rome temperature record shattered
Rome has endured a new record high temperature of 41.8C, the weather service of the local Lazio region reported.
The previous record of 40.7 C was set in June 2022. That temperature was overtaken in various parts of Rome on Tuesday, with a weather station in the eastern suburbs registering the new high.
Incredible satellite images reveal extent of heatwave across Europe
Satellite photos illustrating the exceptional heatwave in southern Europe have been released by the European Space Agency as global temperatures soar towards alarming highs with records expected to be broken.
One of the Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite images captured on Sunday reveals a clear view of Greece without clouds, while another uses data from the mission’s radiometer instrument to show the land surface temperature across Europe and parts of northern Africa on the first day of the recent heatwaves.
Catalonia heat record broken as temperatures surpass 45C
Catalonia’s heat record has been broken as temperatures soared above 45C close to the Spain-France border, provisional data suggests.
Data from the region’s public weather service showed the mercury hit 45.1C in Darnius on Tuesday – rising far higher than the measuring network’s previous record of 43.8C, set in Alcarràs during the June 2019 heatwave.
Prior to that, temperatures of 45C were measured manually in August 1987 and July 1982.
On Tuesday, more than 25 counties in Catolonia were under a red warning for extreme heat, Barcelona’s public broadcaster said.
Hundreds evacuated as Switzerland mountainside engulfed by wildfire
A wildfire in Switzerland has forced the evacuation of more than 200 people, with authorities warning that the blaze could take days or weeks to extinguish fully.
Some 150 firefighters, police, troops and other emergency teams, backed by helicopters, are battling with the wildfire which has engulfed a mountainside in the southwestern Wallis region, evacuating residents of four villages and hamlets in the area.
Mario Schaller, the official in charge of firefighting operations, said the fire has spread to 100 hectares of forest. Despite large amounts of smoke, the blaze began to die down on Tuesday, but could easily pick spread if winds pick up again, officials said.
“No one has been injured so far, no buildings have been damaged,” Mr Schaller said.
Simultaneous heatwaves have increased sixfold since 1980s, says UN advisor
There has been a sixfold increase in simultaneous heatwaves over the past four decades, according to the World Meteorological Society.
In a report on Monday, the United Nations’ weather agency said a committee of experts had verified the accuracy of the 48.8C European heat record set in August 2021 in Sicily – which forecasters expect could be surpassed in the coming days. The previous verified record of 48C was set in Athens in 1977.
“These are not your normal weather systems of the past. They have arrived as a consequence of climate change,” said John Nairn, senior extreme heat advisor for the WMO. “It is global warming, and it’s going to continue for some time.”
Mr Nairn noted a sixfold increase in simultaneous heat waves since the 1980s, “and the trend line isn’t changing.”
Heatwaves a ‘silent and invisible killer’, says expert
Heatwaves are a “silent and invisible killer” whose impact will not be truly known for several months, an expert has warned.
“Seven countries in Southern Europe currently have the most severe ‘red’ warning for heat, and in many of these locations the above average temperatures are expected to last well into August,” said Professor Liz Stephens, of the University of Reading.
“The jet stream is currently in a stationary position, which means that weather systems are kept in a holding pattern that makes heat build up in some regions of the world such as southern Europe, southern North America and Eastern China, while other parts of the world such as New York state and Japan suffer from persistent heavy rainfall.
“Current extreme sea surface temperatures in the Mediterranean Sea are fuelling the heat wave by keeping night-time temperatures at uncomfortable levels. This worsens the impacts on human health.
“Extreme fire danger is accompanying the heat wave as a result of dry vegetation and the high temperatures. As well as the direct risk to life, the resultant air pollution can exacerbate health impacts.
“There is strong evidence that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of heat waves, though there is still a lot of debate around how climate change is affecting the stationary jet stream pattern. This kind of pattern was also linked to the European floods in 2021.
“Heatwaves are a silent and invisible killer. We don’t often see the impact that they have had on human health until the mortality statistics are published many months later.”
In pictures: Wildfires rage near Athens
With evacuation orders issued for at least six seaside communities affected by two wildfires near Athens yesterday, the Greek army, police special forces and volunteer rescuers freed retirees from their homes, rescued horses from a stable, and helped monks flee a monastery threatened by the flames.
Here are some recent images of the wildfires in Greece and elsewhere:
One killed and six hospitalised with heatstroke in Cyprus
A 90-year-old man died in Cyprus from heatstroke last weekend, while six other elderly people have been hospitalised, health authorities have said.
All seven suffered heatstroke at home last week as temperatures surpassed 43C.
‘It’s terrifying’: Spain braces for worst of heatwave
Residents are doing everything they can to try and keep cool – staying inside, staying hydrated and leaving dog walks until late so paws don’t get burnt. Graham Keeley reports from Madrid:
For Kinvara Vaughan, the prospect of record temperatures hitting the Mediterranean from Tuesday fills her with dread.
“I saw the headline: heat storm heading for Europe this week. It is terrifying. We are doing a spectacular job destroying the planet,” she says from her home in Marbella, southern Spain.
