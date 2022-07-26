Week-long heatwave descends on Pacific Northwest

A dangerous heatwave will seize the US Pacific Northwest for the next week with triple-digit temperatures expected in some areas.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories have been issued throughout the Pacific Northwest, portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley and Southern Plains.

Portland, Oregon, could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8C) on Tuesday. Both Portland and Seattle, Washington are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 90Fs (32.2C) through Thursday with the possibility of temperature records being broken.

In eastern parts of Oregon and Washington, temperatures could hit 110F (43.3C).

Parts of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and far-northern California are currently under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories. Extended heat in other parts of the country is finally starting to subside, with more normal temperatures coming today in the northeast and slightly lower highs expected for the southern plains by the weekend.

Communities in the Pacific Northwest are coming to terms with a new normal of more intense heatwaves. Last summer, a “heat dome” smashed temperature records across the western US and Canada, killing about 800 people.

Subsequent scientific analysis discovered that it was made at least 150 times more likely by the climate crisis.