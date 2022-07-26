A grass fire has ripped through a Dallas suburb, damaging over a dozen homes and completely destroying nine.

The fire on Monday came after the region has experienced day after day of temperatures around 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) as Texas faces a repeatedly hot summer.

The fire hit the community of Balch Springs, a nearby suburb southeast of downtown Dallas. A Balch Springs fire official told CNN that 26 homes were damaged in the blaze, with nine of them destroyed.

Wildfires have sprung up across Texas in recent weeks as a prolonged heatwave hit the central US. Temperatures in Dallas reached up to 104F (40C) on Monday.

The fire started as a lawnmower hit some debris and sparked, igniting the flames that spread rapidly, reports the Associated Press.

There were no reports of injuries or fatalities, and the flames are now out.

This area is currently experience “severe drought” conditions, according to the US government’s drought monitor, which comes with a serious risk of wildfire as vegetation dries out – leaving it prime for burning. AP reports that the field being mowed was intensely dry.

Dozens of fires are currently burning across Texas, many sparked by the ongoing heatwave. Last week, another fire outside Dallas damaged twelve structures and forced hundreds of people to temporarily evacuate.

Wildfires in the western US are likely to increase as the climate crisis drives temperatures up and increases the frequency of intense drought – two of the ingredients for severe burns.

Currently, southwestern North America is experiencing a decades-long “megadrought” fuelled by the climate crisis, leaving rangelands parched and reservoirs like Lake Mead and Lake Powell far below normal water levels.

And the country is currently going through a serious wildfire year, with over 5.5 million acres – roughly 15 times the size of Houston – burned across the country since January, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

That’s vastly more than the 10-year average of 3.3 million acres burned by this point in the year.

This is a breaking story, more to follow