California’s Oak Fire expanded further over the weekend, forcing evacuations and it burned several thousand acres.

A state of emergency has been declared in part of the state as the largest active wildfire in the US rapidly continues to spread near Yosemite National Park.

More than 6,000 people have been evacuated due to the blaze, which has also destroyed 10 homes.

The state of emergency and evacuations come as nearly 85 million people across America remain under heat warnings.

