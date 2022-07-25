Beach resort on Greek island of Lesbos damaged by wildfire amid summer heatwave

Residents were evacuated from a coastal region on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos over the weekend, as a wildfire which started in mountainous forests burned properties in the beach resort of Vatera.

Footage shows buildings ablaze and beach furniture left charred by the fast-spreading flames.

Thick billowing smoke fanned by strong winds could be seen in the area as firefighters and local residents attempted to tackle the fire.

A number of homes in the village of Vatera, as well as a beach bar on the shore, were left damaged.

