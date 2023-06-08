When will New York’s air quality improve and where can I check for updates?

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The northeastern United States has been blanketed in an apocalyptic orange haze in recent days as the smoke from more than 400 individual wildfires burning in the Quebec province of eastern Canada continues to be driven south by northerly winds directed by a stalled low-pressure system hovering above the Atlantic off Maine.

New York City in particular has begun to resemble the fallen world of Blade Runner 2049, with residents taking to social media to post photographs of famous landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge or Empire State Building barely visible because of the intense air pollution.

While the phenomenon might initially look like a surreal novelty, it is also the latest alarming demonstration of the global climate crisis in action and potentially a serious threat to public health.

Flights from LaGuardia Airport, Broadway shows and sporting events have already been called off and schools closed while 13 states have so far issued air quality alerts, affecting 115 million people as similar scenes play out in cities like Baltimore, Detroit, Jersey City, New Haven, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, New York governor Kathy Hochul called the darkening skies “unprecedented”, announced that the Big Apple would be handing out one million N95 face masks to citizens and said of the smoke clouds’ anticipated direction: “We’re expecting over the next couple of days they’re going to be heading westward. Buffalo and western New York are going to be in trouble tomorrow.”

She added that residents should not spend time outside if they do not need to and expressed her hope that the state would be clear by the weekend.

That chimes with the opinion of meteorologists like the US National Weather Service (NWS)’s Bryan Ramsey who said on Wednesday it “will probably be hanging around at least for the next few days”.

The NWS has said that, longer term, so long as the wildfires remain “large, uncontained, and active, they will likely continue to generate smoke”, with its direction dictated “for the next week or two at the very least” by the winds and that stalled front.

As for the extent of the danger posed to public health, Fox Forecast Centre weatherman Brian Mastro said the air quality in New York on Wednesday was “even worse than after the September 11 attacks” when debris particles from the collapse of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center blanketed the air.

The forecaster was responding to Air Quality Index (AQI) figures for New York as displayed on the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow website, which employs a colour-coded dashboard dial to rank air quality on a 500-point scale, providing the public with an easy-to-understand overview of the health effects of the surrounding air.

The left-hand end of the scale, which is green, represents healthy air, while the far-right, in a spectrum of red, purple and maroon, represents hazardous and extremely unhealthy conditions.

At one point on Wednesday, New York’s air quality was rated above 350, indicating “very hazardous” conditions.

The AQI takes into account some key measures of air pollution, such as particle pollution, ground-level ozone and gases like carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.

The wildfire smoke drifting south from Canada has caused these dangerous gases to increase in the atmosphere, particularly a fine particulate matter called PM2.5, which is a pollutant.

(AP)

(AP)

(AP)

These pollutants can have various health impacts, often leading to respiratory system irritation, inflammation and the potential development of conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

The dial’s levels are determined based on the concentration of pollutants in the air, measured in parts per million, over specific time periods – usually an hour, eight hours or 24 hours, depending on the pollutant.

While an AQI reading in the orange sector is regarded as only unhealthy for vulnerable individuals, an AQI level in the red or beyond is considered unhealthy for everyone.

In addition to AirNow, residents of affected states are advised to listen out to their local weather forecasts for the latest information or follow the NWS’s regional social media accounts for regular updates.

For readers of The Independent in the UK who are concerned, the British equivalent is the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs’ UK Air page, which likewise presents a colour-coded system judging the air quality on a scale of 1 to 10, indicating levels of atmospheric pollution from low to very high.