New York City was blanketed in a science-fiction like orange glow by Wednesday afternoon as more thick smoke poured south from Canada’s devastating wildfires.

The Big Apple was ranked number one for the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday afternoon with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at one stage reaching above 350 - a level described as “hazardous”.

The air quality measurements out of New York City were the worst ever on record.

The smoke blanketing the city led to the cancellation of Broadway shows and airline flights.

At least thirteen US states have air quality alerts issued in places, impacting an estimated 115 million people.

The entire US Northeast is battling smoke moving south from more than 400 wildfires raging in Canada which have led to mass evacuations in the province of Quebec. Canadian officials warned that this could be the country’s worst wildfire season on record, with over 6.7 million acres already scorched.