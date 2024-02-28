New York City to create 260,000 ‘green-collar’ jobs over next 15 years

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New York City is set to add more than 260,000 “green-collar” jobs over the next 15 years, city officials announced on Wednesday.

The first-of-its-kind plan will train New Yorkers, particularly people who come from “environmentally-disadvantaged” communities, in roles to tackle climate impacts.

The goal is to reach nearly 400,000 jobs by 2040, up from 133,000 today. “Climate change is real. We see it every time we see the coastal storms. And let’s be clear: we are in February, and you could go outside without a jacket on,” Mayor Eric Adams said, on Wednesday. “Something is just not right.”

The “green-collar” jobs will include building resiliency projects and retrofitting apartment buildings, installing solar panels, EV charging stations, and wind turbines.

“Our Green Economy Action Plan will harness the growth of a new kind of industrial revolution and give New Yorkers the tools they need to build a resilient and prosperous city and thrive in our future-focused economy,” the mayor added.

A workforce training facility will be constructed in every borough, and over the next 15 years, more than 12,000 apprenticeships set up in green building and construction. A pilot program on Governors Island will train more than 100 people per year, for the first two years.

Solar power is installed at New York City Housing Authority buildings (NYCHA)

The plan involves a new “Climate Innovation Hub” at Brooklyn Army Terminal to develop 150 green technology startups and businesses over the next decade. The aim is to support 5,000 new permanent jobs, and educate and train 2,100 New Yorkers, particularly from the local Sunset Park community. The plans are expected to generate $55bn in economic impact.

The city intends to create a “Harbor of the Future” along the East River and boost battery storage capacity for the city. The strategy will also turn two acres near JFK airport into the largest electric vehicle charging facility in the city, with 65 public EV chargers including 12 rapid ones. At the Navy Yard, more than 80 EV chargers will be installed, including infrastructure for commercial fleet charging and a dedicated public lot for neighboring residents.