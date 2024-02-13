Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New York City has been hit by a powerful winter storm that is blasting the North East of the United States on Tuesday.

The city is expected to get more than six inches of snow, the most snowfall it has seen in two years. Around 46 million people from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts were under winter alerts as the storm impacted the region.

A delivery worker rides a bicycle on East 125th Street in heavy snowfall (REUTERS)

Tourists braving New York’s Times Square (EPA)

The weather made commuting a slog for many New Yorkers (Getty Images)

Some tourist spots in New York, like the DUMBO area of Brooklyn in front of the Manhattan Bridge, were quieter than usual (Getty Images)

A child plays in the snow in Central Park in New York City (AFP via Getty Images)

People walk through the falling snow in Central Park (AFP via Getty Images)

Central Park was coated in snow (AFP via Getty Images)

People walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in the blowing snow in Manhattan as a large winter storm makes its way across the area (Getty Images)

A man steps out on Thames Street in lower Manhattan (AP)

Workers clear the runway near JetBlue planes as snow falls at John F Kennedy International Airport (AP)

People walk through the blowing snow in Manhattan (Getty Images)

Clearing a sidewalk in Philadelphia (AP)

A driver cleans snow off a car in Philadelphia (AP)