Heavy snowfall was snarling the morning commute in New York City as a winter storm made its way across the region.

Large parts of the US Northeast and Mid-Atlantic were under weather warnings as the nor’easter brought snow to cities including Boston, Baltimore and Philadelphia. For some, it was expected to be the heaviest snowfall in two years.

New York public schools were closed on Tuesday and the city’s mayor Eric Adams urged residents to stay home if possible as up to eight inches of snow is forecast in the next 24 hours.

Some of the highest snowfall totals were forecast for parts of New Jersey and southwestern Connecticut with 12-15 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts could hit 60mph (100kph) off the Massachusetts coast and 40mph (65kph) in interior parts of southern New England.

Thundersnow — when lightning forms within a snowstorm — hit Nashville on Monday night, and may also make an appearnce in New York City, meteorologist Bryan Ramsey told The Independent.