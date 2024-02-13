Winter storm live updates: Nor’easter threatens chaos with up to eight inches of snow forecast in NYC
Up to eight inches of snow possible in New York
New York City officials brace for looming winter storm
Heavy snowfall was snarling the morning commute in New York City as a winter storm made its way across the region.
Large parts of the US Northeast and Mid-Atlantic were under weather warnings as the nor’easter brought snow to cities including Boston, Baltimore and Philadelphia. For some, it was expected to be the heaviest snowfall in two years.
New York public schools were closed on Tuesday and the city’s mayor Eric Adams urged residents to stay home if possible as up to eight inches of snow is forecast in the next 24 hours.
Some of the highest snowfall totals were forecast for parts of New Jersey and southwestern Connecticut with 12-15 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind gusts could hit 60mph (100kph) off the Massachusetts coast and 40mph (65kph) in interior parts of southern New England.
Thundersnow — when lightning forms within a snowstorm — hit Nashville on Monday night, and may also make an appearnce in New York City, meteorologist Bryan Ramsey told The Independent.
Governor Kathy Hochul warns New Yorkers to ‘avoid unnecessary travel’
Governor Kathy Hochul has warned New Yorkers to “avoid unneccessary travel” as the state is hammered by a winter storm.
“Snow is falling in southern parts of the state and expected to intensify, making for a dangerous morning commute. Please monitor your local forecast, avoid unnecessary travel, and be safe,” she posted just before 8am ET on Tuesday morning.
Will the NYC winter storm impact the special election to replace George Santos?
The winter storm hammering the northeast could turn off voters from heading to the polls for Tuesday’s special election to replace the seat left by George Santos.
A high-stakes special election in disgraced ex-congressman Mr Santos’ former district is being held today, in a race that will likely have major implications for national politics.
The special election in New York’s 3rd Congressional district pits Republican newcomer Mazi Pilip up against Tom Suozzi, a former three-term congressman, who vacated the seat in 2021 to launch an unsuccessful run for governor.
Ms Pilip is an Ethiopian-born, former Israeli Defense Force paratrooper whose compelling backstory has Republicans touting her as a future star of the party.
The by-election has taken on added significance due to Republicans’ slim majority in the House, and is shaping up as a bellwether for how well both parties are faring ahead of the 2024 general election.
Read more here:
What to know about the special election to replace George Santos
GOP newcomer Mazi Pilip and Democratic veteran Tom Suozzi are vying to replace the disgraced ex-Congressman in New York’s 3rd Congressional district
NYC wakes up to a snow day
New York City woke up to a snow day for the first time in two years over Tuesday.
The heaviest snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour were expected to come down over the metro area and Long Island from 8am - 11am local times.
Model of hourly snowfall rates forecasted for Tuesday
Public schools closed across NYC
New York City, Boston schools closed today
Public schools in New York City and Boston are closed today.
Students in New York will continue to learn virtually, while Boston school officials have cancelled class all-together.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams passionately defended officials’ decision to make school virtual on Tuesday, rather than cancelling all-together in favour of a traditional snow day.
“My mother had to walk us to school with her arthritic knees,” Mr Adams said at a Monday press conference. “If you are a parent, and you are not willing to navigate a computer for your child, that’s sad.”
“So you can’t tell me that Mommy took me to school with arthritic knees in a snow day and you are frustrated about lining on to a computer — that’s not acceptable to me,” he continued.
He emphasized the need for children to get “caught up” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our children must learn,” Mr Adams said. “They fell behind. We need to catch up that is what we need to be focusing on. “
What is thundersnow?
Thundersnow, an unusual winter weather phenomenon, was expected to hit the US northeast on Monday night and Tuesday morning, forecasters said.
New York City could see thundersnow — when lightning forms within a snowstorm — through Tuesday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey told The Independent.
Read what does it mean and how does the phenomenon occur:
What is thundersnow, the rare phenomenon that could hit New York City tonight?
Thundersnow is rare because it requires both warm and cold air to collide in just the right way to spark lightning
Watch: Thundersnow in Nashville
The rare phenomenon of “thundersnow” - when thunderstorms and snowfall happen at the same time - was witnessed in Nashville on Monday night.
NYC officials issue code blue for unhoused people
Ahead of tonight’s winter storm, New York City has issued a “code blue,” which means shelters cannot deny unhoused people seeking a place to stay while it is in effect.
New York City officials will also run 24-hour drop-in centres and enlist volunteers to contact vulnerable people to inform them about the resources available.
Snow forecast for Tuesday
At least half a foot of snow is likely for parts of New York City and Long Island while areas of interior Connecticut and the Lower Hudson Valley could see closer to a foot of snow on Tuesday.
Here's a map showing the latest forecast from National Weather Service (NWS).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies