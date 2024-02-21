California battered by mudslides and flooding as storm continues: Live
Latest in back-to-back storms may bring tornadoes in the Sacramento Valley
Floodwaters rush through Montecito, California on Monday afternoon
Much of California is on flood watch on Tuesday as some regions approach ten inches of total rainfall while bracing for floods and landslides.
Road blockages, landslides and toppled trees have already been reported in and around Los Angeles. A massive tree also crashed in a Los Angeles neighbourhood on Monday, damaging parked vehicles and downing power lines.
Flood watches for other regions, including the Bay Area, Sacramento and San Diego are still in effect as of Tuesday morning.
Officials are warning Californians to avoid road travel and prepare for power outages, mud or rock slides and coastal flooding. Portions of the US-101 and Pacific Coast Highway were blocked on Monday as rainfall intensified and floodwaters rushed onto the major roadway.
Meanwhile, Santa Barbara County officials issued evacuation warnings for some waterfront neighbourhoods, which could persist through Wednesday.
Many parts of California are already saturated from the heavy rain after a storm earlier this month caused hundreds of landslides so far.
Mudslide closes portion of State Route 150
A mudslide has caused officials to close a portion of State Route 150 in Ventura County, according to the California Department of Transportation.
SEE IT: Floodwaters rush through town in Santa Barbara County
What are supercells, the weather phenomena that formed over California?
Supercells formed over California on Monday, worsening an already severe weather situation in the state.
Supercells are storm systems that generate rotating winds and a strong updraft — meaning they can cause both hail and tornadoes in the regions they impact.
However, as of Tuesday, no tornadoes appear to have been reported or confirmed in California as a result of this week’s storm
ICYMI: Mapped: California cities seeing torrential downpours, flash floods and mudslides
Millions of people in California are currently under weather alerts as a devastating rainstorm brings flash flooding, toppled trees and landslides to much of the state.
Mapped: California cities seeing torrential downpours, flash floods and mudslides
Nearly every region of California is under a weather alert on Tuesday
ICYMI: Watch as high surf slams California’s Bay Area coast
The entire Bay Area was under flash flooding alerts on Tuesday.
ICYMI: Southern California rainfall total approaches 10 inches in some areas
Sunday through Monday, nearly 10 inches of rain fell in Santa Barbara County, California, according to the National Weather Service. Other nearby counties mostly saw 6-8 inches of rain.
Several Santa Barbara County neighbourhoods are under evacuation warnings as rain continues, bringing threats of flash floods.
SEE IT: Satellite imagery of ‘firehose of moisture’ over California
ICYMI: Up to 35% chance of Sacramento-area thunderstorms tonight
From noon to 8 pm local time, there will be a 15 - 35 per cent chance of severe thunderstorms in the Sacramento area, according to the National Weather Service.
These storms could bring high winds, hail and even funnel clouds — however, not all funnel clouds will turn into tornadoes.
What are atmospheric rivers, the weather phenomena that left a lasting impact on California?
This week, a swirling low-pressure system is bringing torrential rain, strong winds and heavy snow to the state of California.
That storm, set to last through Wednesday, means an increased risk of devastating mudslides — a hazard worsened by a historic atmospheric river that passed through California earlier this month.
In early February, a deadly Pacific storm, the second “Pineapple Express” weather system to sweep the West Coast in just a few days, dumped torrential rain over Southern California, triggering street flooding and mudslides throughout the region. The event killed at least nine people and caused 400 mudslides in Los Angeles alone.
Thanks to the torrential downpour, the California soils are over-saturated, leaving them prone to slides.
The storms that have pummeled California both in early February and this week have been caused by what is known as atmospheric rivers.
Here’s a look at the phenomenon:
What are atmospheric rivers, the phenomena that left a lasting impact on California?
California is at increased risk of mudslides this week thanks to over-saturated soil from an atmospheric river in early February
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies