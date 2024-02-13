Multimillion-dollar homes teeter on edge of California cliff after landslide

Three multimillion-dollar mansions appear to be teetering on the edge of a California cliff after a recent landslide.

Rains washed away a chunk of the cliffside where the luxury homes - estimated to be worth up to $16 million - sit atop Scenic Drive in Dana Point.

Aerial footage captured by a helicopter shows the properties are just a few feet from falling into the ocean.

Large piles of dirt, sand and rocks sit at the base of the cliff on a beach below the homes.

Dana Point, in California’s Orange County, is located south of Newport Beach.