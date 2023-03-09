Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The CEO of the railroad company behind the toxic train derailment in Ohio repeatedly apologised before Congress on Thursday as he came under fire from both Republicans and Democrats.

Alan Shaw testified before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee about the chemical-spewing disaster which occured in East Palestine on 3 February.

“I am deeply sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the people of East Palestine and surrounding communities, and I am determined to make it right,” Mr Shaw said.

He said that the company would pay in full for the clean-up and ongoing harm caused. “Norfolk Southern will get the job done and help East Palestine thrive,” he said.

Air and water monitoring has been in place since the accident, Mr Shaw said. “It consistently indicated that the air is safe to breathe and the water is safe to drink,” he added.

Norfolk Southern has committed $20 million to East Palestine but that is expected to increase, particularly with the filing of civil lawsuits against the company.

The CEO, who highlighted that he had taken over the leadership role ten months ago, said that Norfolk Southern was fully cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board investigation into the cause of the derailment.

Norfolk Southern, whose profits topping $3bn in 2022, has thrown millions of dollars into lobbying against federal regulations on railroad safety in recent years.

The preliminary report found that the Norfolk Southern crew was operating the train below the speed limit and in an approved manner, he said.

“Yet it is clear the safety mechanisms in place were not enough,” he added. Mr Shaw said that he was instructing his team to look at steps to improve safety “immediately”.

“The events of the last month are not who we are as a company,” he added.