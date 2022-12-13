Nuclear fusion breakthrough holds promise of ‘near-limitless’ clean energy

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The United States has announced a nuclear fusion breakthrough, a historic step towards the promise of “near-limitless” clean energy.

“It will go down in the history books,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday in Washington DC alongside scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California.

For 70 years, hundreds of scientists and engineers have attempted to replicate the energy process of atoms fusing together that powers the sun and other stars.

It is an enormously complex - and expensive - process which is highly unstable due to the high temperatures and pressures involved.

Now, for the first time, the California lab team used lasers to achieve a “net energy gain”, producing more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it.

On 5th December, a team at LLNL’s National Ignition Facility (NIF) conducted the first-controlled fusion experiment in history to reach this milestone, also known as a “scientific energy breakeven”.

Scientists heralded the breakthrough but said there was still decades of work to be done before fusion would be powering our everyday lives.

Nevertheless, the fusion breakthrough has the potential to significantly impact the trajectory of the climate crisis - driven by the planet-heating emissions created by burning fossil fuels.

“Fusion ‘ignition’ occurs when the power emitted by the fusion reactions exceeds the losses. Experiments on the National Ignition Facility are a bit like striking a match, with this experiment the match kept burning. This is a momentous achievement after 50 years of research into Laser Fusion,” said Dr Robbie Scott, of the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s Central Laser Facility Plasma Physics Group, who contributed to this research.

He continued: “Fusion has the potential to provide a near-limitless, safe, clean, source of carbon-free baseload energy.

“It cannot be understated what a huge breakthrough this is for laser fusion research.”

This article is being updated