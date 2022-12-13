Jump to content

Nuclear fusion – live: Scientists to announce major ‘limitless clean energy’ breakthrough

Nuclear engineer says ‘the science is great’ but ‘we don’t really know what the power plant would look like’

Gustaf Kilander
Tuesday 13 December 2022 13:58
Scientists at the US Energy Department are set to reveal a major breakthrough in the field of nuclear fusion later on Tuesday.

The accomplishment took place at the National Ignition Facility (NIF), which is a laser complex worth $3.5bn at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, east of San Francisco, California.

NIF has been working to reach the goal of creating a fusion reaction which generates more energy than it uses for more than 10 years.

In the middle of the night on 5 December, 1am local time, scientists directed laser beams at a small amount of hydrogen fuel, creating a reaction which generated much more energy than the lasers used, NPR reported.

Fusion scientists have been attempting to make this happen for more than 50 years, and according to researchers, fusion could in future produce clean electricity with no emissions.

But some scientists say that this reality is still several decades away.

Cambridge University nuclear engineer Tony Roulstone told NPR that “the science is great” but added that “we don’t really know what the power plant would look like”.

US Secretary of Energy to make announcement at 10am ET

The US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is set to make the announcement at 10am ET alongside other federal officials in Washington, DC.

Fusion is the reaction that creates the power of the sun.

On Sunday, The Financial Times published a story outlining the discovery at the Livermore laboratory, saying they had achieved ignition, meaning that they had created more energy than was used by the laser beams scientists aimed at a small amount of hydrogen fuel.

On Monday, the Department of Energy said it was going to reveal a “major scientific breakthrough” that had taken place at the lab.

Gustaf Kilander13 December 2022 13:58

