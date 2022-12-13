✕ Close Related video: Lawrence Livermore nuclear fusion researchers working towards clean energy breakthrough

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Scientists at the US Energy Department are set to reveal a major breakthrough in the field of nuclear fusion later on Tuesday.

The accomplishment took place at the National Ignition Facility (NIF), which is a laser complex worth $3.5bn at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, east of San Francisco, California.

NIF has been working to reach the goal of creating a fusion reaction which generates more energy than it uses for more than 10 years.

In the middle of the night on 5 December, 1am local time, scientists directed laser beams at a small amount of hydrogen fuel, creating a reaction which generated much more energy than the lasers used, NPR reported.

Fusion scientists have been attempting to make this happen for more than 50 years, and according to researchers, fusion could in future produce clean electricity with no emissions.

But some scientists say that this reality is still several decades away.

Cambridge University nuclear engineer Tony Roulstone told NPR that “the science is great” but added that “we don’t really know what the power plant would look like”.