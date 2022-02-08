Climate change-driven rise of ocean heatwaves has triggered an alarming increase in market squid populations in the Pacific Ocean along the coasts of Washington and Oregon over the last two decades, a new study warns.

The research, published last month in the journal Marine and Coastal Fisheries, assessed population of the squid species Doryteuthis opalescens from California to the northern Washington market, and has found that it has significantly increased in the 22 year period between 1998 and 2019.

Market squids, also called opalescents for their kaleidoscopic colour-changing skin, have been historically known to habit nearshore waters along the Pacific coast of North America from Baja California to Southeast Alaska, but most abundant along the southern coast.

However, recent studies suggest their populations are booming along the northern Pacific coast that includes Washington and Alaska.

“We found a fivefold increase in the squid index of abundance across the entire spatial domain of the surveys during the sampling period, with the largest increases occurring in the Oregon and Washington strata,” the scientists noted in the study.

Another report by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), also published last month, points to evidence of a growing abundance of this species in Southeast Alaska, adding that climate change may be driving this “squid bloom.”

Scientists say the rise of this squid population in the Northwest coincides with a series of marine heatwaves – known as “the Blob” – that has dominated the Pacific Ocean off the West Coast over the last decade with the first such extreme event reported in 2014.

Marine heatwaves happen when ocean temperatures abnormally warm for an extended period of time, and are specifically defined by differences in expected temperatures for the location and time of year.

These “blobs” of water can be warmer at the edges by 1 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit and up to 5 degrees at their centres, scientists say.

While marine heatwaves have been known to occur in the Pacific Ocean, recent studies and reports by the NOAA suggest there have been multiple incidents of the Blob off the coast of Washington in the last decade.

And while earlier reports have linked marine heatwaves to the death of large number of fishes in massive die-offs in the Pacific, the new study suggests the coastal regions of Washington and Oregon respectively saw a 39-fold and 25-fold increase in squid population over the last two years.

“It appears these increases are strongly associated with marine heat waves and that the expansion is occurring across the entire northern California to Washington border but fastest in these northern strata,” Brandon Chasco, a scientist at the NOAA Northwest Fisheries Science Centre and lead author of the study, told the Seattle Times.

The new findings also fall in line with growing research over the last decade – including those from the massive Tara Oceans project – which suggest that warming in the northern oceans are accompanied by migration of many southern species – from planktons to larger predators – into subarctic and arctic waters.

The new NOAA report also notes that warm ocean temperatures along the outer coast may be providing a convenient thermal corridor for squid migration into Alaska from the south.

“It gives credibility to the possibility that they are establishing a population in Southeast Alaska under large-scale sustained warming,” Alaska Fisheries Science Centre biologist John Eiler said in a statement.

The new findings have high significance for coastal communities reliant on income from fishing.

Estimates suggest that California squid landings hit a high point of almost 300 million pounds in 2010, averaging about 250 million pounds from 2010 to 2014, and dropping to about 75 million in the following years from 2015 to 2020.

The Northwest coast tells a different story. Here the squid population densities have increased rapidly by nearly 25 times in Oregon and by 39 times in Washington.

NOAA’s report says the value of market squid landings in Oregon was $0 in 2010, and by 2020, it rose meteorically to $6m.

But the question still remains whether these are temporary increases in squid population density or if they will continue with rising ocean temperatures, Dr Chasco says.

Scientists believe recent findings underscore the need for ecosystem assessment models to forecast changes in species distribution and abundance over time.

They say such an understanding of the relationships between ocean conditions and among the ecosystem’s organisms, including squids, could contribute to an “early warning system,” that can help fishing communities anticipate and adapt to changes in fish populations and their locations.

“If we can develop models that account for these relationships, we may be able to better predict what these changes mean for species and their predators and the coastal communities that depend on them,” Mary Hunsicker, co-author of the new research, said in a statement.