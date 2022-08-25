UN Ocean Treaty talks look set to fail, campaigners warn

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Talks over a critical treaty to protect the global ocean are on the brink of failure, campaigners warned today.

The ocean, which covers 70 per cent of the planet and sustains life on Earth, is under a multi-pronged attack from the climate crisis, environmental pollution and human exploitation. There are currently no legal protections for the “high seas” - the two-thirds of international waters not bound to any one country, and open to shipping, fishing, and research for all.

Countries are nearing the end of an ocean summit at the United Nations in New York where they have been trying to hash out an Ocean Treaty.

It is hoped that an international agreement would establish “Marine Protected Areas” to allow biodiversity to flourish, and require environmental assessments for heavy industry like deep-sea mining, cementing a promise made by dozens of countries to protect 30 per cent of oceans by 2030.

But the talks appeared set to fail “because of the greed of countries in the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) and others like Canada and the United States”, Greenpeace said on Thursday. The coalition includes the European Union and its 27 member states.

Dr Laura Meller, a Greenpeace oceans campaigner, told The Independent that countries’ high-level ministers urgently need to become involved as talks enter the final hours, in order to get a robust treaty signed.

“We are sad and angry. Billions of people rely on healthy oceans, and world leaders have failed all of them. It now looks like protecting 30% of the world’s oceans will be impossible. Scientists say this is the absolute minimum necessary to protect the oceans, and failure at these talks will jeopardise the livelihoods and food security of billions. We’re beyond disappointed,” she said, in a statement.

This is a breaking story. More follows