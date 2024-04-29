✕ Close 4 killed in Oklahoma tornado outbreak

Four people are dead, including one infant, after a series of devastating tornadoes hit Oklahoma.

The four-month-old infant was found dead by rescue crews in a damaged Holdenville, Oklahoma home, local outlet KOCO 5 reports. Crews also identified a second death in Holdenville, as well as deaths in the towns of Marietta and Sulphur, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

Meanwhile, state hospitals are reporting 100 injuries from the tornadoes that touched down on Saturday evening. Twenty of those injured were inside a Sulphur sports bar when the tornado hit, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said on Sunday.

Mr Stitt said the tornado damage in Sulphur is the worst he’s seen in his career, noting all the downtown businesses had been destroyed.

“What I saw in downtown Sulphur is unbelievable,” he told reporters.

Three other states saw tornadoes over the weekend thanks to a severe storm passing through the region. One man died in Minden, Iowa after a tornado hit the town on Friday evening, local outlet KETV reports.