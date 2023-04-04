Ozone-depleting CFC chemicals are making an alarming comeback

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chemicals once responsible for depleting the Earth’s ozone layer are still present in the planet’s atmosphere and are growing at alarming rates despite an international ban, a new study has found.

Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) were banned over a decade ago in a landmark international agreement in 2010.

These concentrations of these substances were generally found in air conditioning and refrigeration. However, following the Montreal Protocol of 2010, alternative substances were introduced that were believed to be less harmful for the crucial ozone layer.

But the presence of CFCs has continued to increase in the atmosphere, reaching record highs in 2020, found new research published on Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience.

The study’s authors measured CFCs from 14 sites across the world, but remain in the dark about the source of the increase.

Researchers are now also speculating that alternative refrigerants may actually be to blame for the continuing increase of CFCs.

“Emissions of these few gases are at the same level as the emissions of all greenhouse gases in Switzerland,” Stefan Reimann, a researcher from Empa, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, was quoted by The Verge as saying in a press briefing.

“Being from Switzerland that’s really something which boggles me.”

The discovery of these harmful CFCs, which are entirely man-made gases, is a significant setback to the global efforts made under the Montreal Protocol to repair the ozone layer.

The ozone layer absorbs most of the harmful UV radiation from the Sun, preventing it from reaching the Earth’s surface.

The protocol, adopted after a hole was discovered in the ozone layer over Antarctica by three scientists from the British Antarctic Survey in May 1985, led to increased regulations and forced manufacturers to phase out the use of ozone-depleting substances.

Since then, the ozone layer has slowly been on the mend, reducing the risk of skin cancer and cataracts. Scientists expect the ozone layer to resemble its pre-hole state by 2066 over Antarctica and by 2045 over the Arctic.

The blue and purple shows the hole in Earth's protective ozone layer over Antarctica in 2022 (Nasa via AP)

However, the rise in CFC emissions that this research has found is an unexpected development, considering the production and consumption of these chemicals was banned over a decade ago.

Researchers speculate that a loophole in the Montreal Protocol allowed for certain types of CFCs to proliferate, as companies are still permitted to use them in the process of manufacturing alternatives.

Three of the five CFCs that have become more prevalent since 2010 are used to produce hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), the replacements for CFCs, in air conditioning and refrigerators.

However, HFCs themselves pose problems as they are “super” greenhouse gases that are much more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of their contribution to the climate crisis.

The use of HFCs is expected to decline by 85 per cent by 2047 under the 2016 Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.

Unfortunately, the new study suggests companies may not be containing leaks and destroying any remaining CFCs as intended, leading to a rise in emissions.

The pollution from the five types of CFCs studied, however, remains relatively low and may not be enough to undo all of the progress made so far to repair the ozone layer. But scientists fear that the rise in emissions could counteract the progress made and exacerbate climate change.

Action towards saving the ozone layer under the Montreal Protocol is estimated to have prevented global heating by an estimated 0.5C.

Researchers said more stringent monitoring and enforcement of the Montreal Protocol is the way forward.

“Eradicating these emissions is an easy win,” Luke Western, a research fellow at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Bristol, said during the press briefing.