With California seeing extreme flooding after a prolonged drought, a UN report stating that the ozone layer is healing, and Brazil’s new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, promising to reverse the damage done to the the Amazon rainforest, the year ahead is likely to have many major climate-focused stories.

In this episode of You Ask The Questions, Senior Climate Correspondent Louise Boyle answers your questions on the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023.

