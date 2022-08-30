Pakistan floods - live: More than 1,100 dead as disaster could ‘cost $10bn’
It might take five years to rebuild and rehabilitate the nation, says planning minister
Pakistan flooding death toll passes 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’
More than 1,100 people have died in Pakistan’s deadly floods, as the government estimates that the disaster may cost the cash-strapped nation over $10bn.
The UN launched a major appeal on Tuesday seeking to raise $160m in emergency aid for flooding victims, as the first consignments of support started to arrive from Turkey, China, Canada and Qatar.
Pakistan’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal said the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of the man-made climate crisis.
The minister said it might take five years to rebuild and rehabilitate the nation, while in the near term Pakistan will be confronted with acute food shortages.
Unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains have washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges in Pakistan affecting more than 33 million, over 15 per cent of the country’s 220 million population.
Almost one-third of the country could be underwater by the end of the monsoon season.
Death toll crosses 1,100 in Pakistan
The death toll from the devastating floods in Pakistan reached 1,136 in the last 24 hours with another 1,634 injured, according to the latest data issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
The increased tally comes as rains have stopped in some areas of Pakistan but the water levels remain dangerously high with millions of houses damaged or inundated.
Aid also began arriving in the country from Monday but relief workers are struggling to get in touch with the victims as large swathes of land are entirely covered in water and transport infrastructure is severely impacted.
UN to seek $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods
The United Nations and Pakistan are set to appeal for $160 million in emergency funding today for nearly a half million displaced victims of record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,150 people since mid-June, officials said.
Pakistani authorities backed by the military, rescuers and volunteers have been battling the aftermath of the floods that have affected more than 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis.
Last week, the United Nations in a statement said it has allocated $3 million for U.N. aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods.
Read more:
Officials say the United Nations and Pakistan are set to appeal for $160 million in emergency funds for nearly a half million displaced victims of record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,150 people since mid-June
Analysis: Why South Asian nations need to demand more climate finance in the upcoming Cop27 summit
Pakistan is the fourth country to face massive flooding this season affecting millions of people, and third to see it at an unprecedented scale as climate crisis increases the severity and frequency of extreme weather events.
While this is true for the entire planet, South Asia is especially vulnerable to more damage due in the coming years.
As the world gears up for the next UN climate summit, calls for climate finance and loss and damage fund are set to grow from South Asian countries devastated by back to back extreme weather events in recent months.
Stranded family saved after sliding on bed frame across water
A video shows a flood-affected family tying a bed frame to some rope so they could slide across the murky water below in Pakistan as a large number of houses are inundated in historic floods.
Miraculously, their plan seems to work and they reach the other side where there are many more people waiting.
Images show the unprecedented scale of disaster in Pakistan
Residential areas entirely inundated, children wading through water and people struggling to get relief supplies, the latest images from Pakistan show the extent of the humanitarian disaster as one-third of the country is feared to be underwater in climate crisis-induced flooding.
Helicopters struggling to find dry spot to land in Pakistan as people await aid
Military helicopters and troops are working to provide help to victims of Pakistan’s massive flooding which has seen over 33 million people impacted.
But Pakistan’s climate minister says rescue and aid workers are encountering problems in finding a dry place to land helicopters, with almost one-third of the country feared to be underwater.
“Many districts are beginning to look like they’re part of the ocean,” Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s minister for climate change told German broadcaster DW News.
“Our helicopter sorties are not finding dry land to drop rations.”
Explainer: What role did climate change play in Pakistan's fatal flooding
The familiar ingredients of a warming world were in place: searing temperatures, hotter air holding more moisture, extreme weather getting wilder, melting glaciers, people living in harm’s way, and poverty. They combined in vulnerable Pakistan to create unrelenting rain and deadly flooding.
The flooding has all the hallmarks of a catastrophe juiced by climate change, but it is too early to formally assign blame to global warming, several scientists say. It occurred in a country that did little to cause the warming, but keeps getting hit, just like the relentless rain.
Railway services suspended for 10 days in Balochistan
Pakistan’s Balochistan province, which was the first to witness widespread devastation in this season’s flooding, is still struggling to resume railway services after the deluge washed away key tracks and bridges.
Railway services have now been suspended for another 10 days in the province, local media outlets reported.
However, railways authorities remain unsure of restoration even after 15 days.
The train route linking Balochistan to Iran has been closed for a month now.
India considering sending aid to Pakistan, report says
High-level discussion are reportedly underway in India as the country considers sending help to neighbour and arch-rival Pakistan amid the unprecedented flooding there.
According to a report by the Indian Express newspaper, the Narendra Modi government is holding talks “at the highest levels” on the possibility of extending humanitarian assistance to Pakistan.
While no decision has been taken yet, the newspaper quoted officials as saying that there are a number of options on the table.
India and Pakistan have shared little to no trade and diplomatic ties in recent years amid tensions over New Delhi’s move to withdraw statehood from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.
Earlier Pakistan’s finance minister said they are considering buying vegetables from India amid flood-induced food shortages (see post below).
But another Indian media outlet played down the prospect of a resumption of trade, quoting an unnamed high-level official saying that trade between the two countries is not possible while Pakistan “keeps promoting cross-border terrorism”.
India has long accused Pakistan of harbouring militant groups which then conduct destabilising activities across the border.
Map shows extent of devastation in Pakistan
This map shows the scale of Pakistan’s unprecedented floods as a third of the country is feared to be underwater before the season ends.
Approximately 33 million people are believed to be impacted by the deluge described as a “humanitarian disaster of epic proportions” with over 1,000 dead.
