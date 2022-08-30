✕ Close Pakistan flooding death toll passes 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’

More than 1,100 people have died in Pakistan’s deadly floods, as the government estimates that the disaster may cost the cash-strapped nation over $10bn.

The UN launched a major appeal on Tuesday seeking to raise $160m in emergency aid for flooding victims, as the first consignments of support started to arrive from Turkey, China, Canada and Qatar.

Pakistan’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal said the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of the man-made climate crisis.

The minister said it might take five years to rebuild and rehabilitate the nation, while in the near term Pakistan will be confronted with acute food shortages.

Unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains have washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges in Pakistan affecting more than 33 million, over 15 per cent of the country’s 220 million population.

Almost one-third of the country could be underwater by the end of the monsoon season.