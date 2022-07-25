The death toll from flash floods and rain-related incidents from the over five weeks of devastating monsoon in Pakistan has soared to 310.

Around 8,979 houses have been damaged in the South Asian country after a deluge of rain turned main roads into rivers, breached dams and swelled rivers. More than 3,600 houses have been fully destroyed, authorities said.

According to the latest data by the country’s National Disaster Management Authority, those dead between 15 June and 24 July in rain-related incidents include 135 men, 55 women and 120 children.

The worst-hit region was the remote and impoverished southwestern Balochistan province, where 100 deaths were recorded, followed by 70 deaths in Sindh province.

On Sunday, heavy torrential rains caused flash floods in the Kandia district of northern Kohistan, a region in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, washing away mini-power stations and several villages.

Around 50 houses were swept away in the floods, along with damage to roads and bridges in the region, according to an official from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

A fruit seller navigates a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan (AP)

However, local relief workers estimate the devastation is much higher, and said several villages are cut off due to broken roads and bridges with no power or access to drinking water and food.

The situation is no better in major Pakistani cities. In the port city of Karachi, around four people, including a child, were killed on Sunday after rain flooded the streets.

The Sindh government announced a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on Monday in the wake of flash flooding.

Rescue personal evacuate people in a boat from their houses after heavy monsoon in Karachi (EPA)

Every year, Pakistan reels under a brutal monsoon season, which runs from June through August. The government is often criticised for its poor management and planning to cope with the downpour.

This monsoon, in particular, has been devastating this year, prompting the country’s minister for climate change, Sherry Rehman, to describe the onslaught as a “national tragedy”.

The 2010 floods are the worst in recent memory as the deluge affected 20 million people and damaged infrastructure worth billions of dollars in vast swathes of the country. Almost one-fifth of Pakistan suffered due to the flooding.