Pentagon shutters Hawaii fuel tank facility that left 6,000 sick

The facility had leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water

Louise Boyle
Senior Climate Correspondent, New York
Monday 07 March 2022 19:41
Comments
<p>The underground fuel storage in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii </p>

(U.S. NAVY/Public Domain)

The Pentagon has decided to permanently close a vast fuel tank facility in Hawaii that had sickened thousands of people.

The facility had leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water, and left more than 6,000 people ill, the AP reported.

More follows

