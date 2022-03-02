World agrees to tackle plastic pollution but production may still rise

Plastic pollution is said to be nearly as big a threat to the planet as climate change.

Warnings that plastics can take thousands of years to break down and are already causing untold damage to marine life have not as yet commanded the type of international action afforded to greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental catastrophes.

This is now set to change as the United Nations Environment Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution signed by 175 countries that sets off negotiations for a global treaty to tackle rising plastic pollution.