Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Beaches become mass graves as bird flu decimates Pelicans in Peru

An estimated 13% of Peru’s pelican population has been killed

Samuel Webb
Thursday 08 December 2022 17:01
Comments
<p>A pelican struggles to lift its head. The virus affects the birds’ immune systems</p>

A pelican struggles to lift its head. The virus affects the birds’ immune systems

(@karivit/Twitter)

A new bird flu variant has killed nearly 17,000 pelicans has turned beaches in Peru into mass graves.

The outbreak has led to the temporary closure of beaches to locals and tourists as health and agricultural workers disinfect and bury the birds – an estimated 13% of the country’s entire population.

The H5N1 variant attacks the nervous system and causes infected birds to lose coordination, prevents them from flying, causes them to swim in circles, and become oblivious to their surroundings.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in