Could the climate crisis be worsening bird flu outbreaks?
Experts are considering whether rising temperatures could lead to more infections, writes Zoe Tidman
As if the Covid pandemic weren’t enough, Britain is also dealing with its largest-ever outbreak of bird flu – including a “very rare” case detected in a human.
Avian influenza has been detected at more than 60 premises over the past few months, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
It has been just a year since Britain saw its previous largest outbreak involving 26 cases between late 2020 and early 2021.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies