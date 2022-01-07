Could the climate crisis be worsening bird flu outbreaks?

As if the Covid pandemic weren’t enough, Britain is also dealing with its largest-ever outbreak of bird flu – including a “very rare” case detected in a human.

Avian influenza has been detected at more than 60 premises over the past few months, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

It has been just a year since Britain saw its previous largest outbreak involving 26 cases between late 2020 and early 2021.