Torrential rains brought by tropical storm Trami triggered widespread flooding in eastern Philippines, leaving at least 14 people dead, authorities said on Wednesday.

Thousands of people were marooned in their homes and on rooftops as emergency services struggled to respond to a deluge of rescue requests.

The storm, locally called Kristine, was advancing towards the northeastern provinces, prompting the government to close public schools and offices on the island of Luzon, except those directly involved in disaster response.

The storm killed at least 12 people in the central city of Naga, police chief Erwin Rebellon said. It also left dead two people in the town of Palanas in Masbate and the town of Bagamanoc in Catanduanes province, the Bicol regional civil defence office said in a statement.

Authorities issued storm warnings in more than two dozen provinces, including capital Manila, which could be lashed by torrential rains despite not being in the storm’s path.

open image in gallery A car lies stuck in volcanic ash that cascaded down after heavy rains brought by Trami in a village in Albay province ( AFP via Getty )

Trami was packing sustained winds of 53mph with gusts reaching 65mph on Wednesday. Its broad rainbands were expected to bring up to eight inches of rainfall in some areas, leading to fears of landslides and further flooding and sparking appeals for rescue boats and trucks.

The storm was forecast to make landfall on Wednesday night or early Thursday along the Aurora coast, and then sweep across northern Luzon’s mountainous regions, valleys and plains before moving into the South China Sea later in the week.

It had already displaced thousands of villagers from low-lying areas prone to flooding and landslides and thousands more were expected to evacuate as conditions worsened through the day.

open image in gallery Tracking data from Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command shows path of Trami as of 3.30pm on Wednesday ( Naval Meteorology & Oceanography Command )

open image in gallery Image shows path of Trami as the Philippines issues flood warnings ( AccuWeather )

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr cancelled all his appointments “to focus on coordinating the government’s comprehensive search and rescue and relief efforts" and convened an emergency meeting at military headquarters to discuss disaster mitigation efforts, communications secretary Cesar Chavez said.

"People have been stuck on roofs of their houses for several hours now," former vice president Leni Robredo, who lives in the city of Naga, said in a social media post early on Wednesday. "Many of our rescue trucks have stalled due to the floods."

Ms Robredo hoped that the flooding would ease at low tide on Wednesday morning.

open image in gallery A resident swims in strong waves caused by Trami in Manila, Philippines, on 23 October 2024 ( AP )

open image in gallery A man wearing a raincoat collects trash through strong winds brought by Trami in Manila on 23 October 2024 ( AFP via Getty )

In Camarines Sur, one of the provinces hit the hardest, Congressman Luis Raymund Villafuerte called for national intervention. He said local authorities lacked the resources to deal with the scale of the disaster.

"Last night, my phone was filled with nonstop calls and text messages from people pleading, ‘Help us, rescue us’,” Mr Villafuerte said in an interview with DZRH radio.

“It is devastating when you feel helpless in the face of such overwhelming problems.”

He said they had only 50 rescue boats and needed at least 200 more to respond to all the distress calls.

open image in gallery Metropolitan Manila Development Authority personnel prepare emergency response equipment in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on 23 October 2024 ( EPA )

The storm had already affected millions of people in the Philippines by Wednesday with floodwaters rising quickly in many areas. In the province of Quezon, governor Angelina Tan said that floodwaters reached up to 3m in some locations, forcing at least 8,000 people to evacuate. As rescue operations continued, Ms Tan emphasised the need for additional rescue personnel and equipment, including boats and trucks capable of navigating through the deluge.

Coast guard personnel were working to rescue people from flooded villages in Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur since Tuesday. But provincial authorities admitted that the number of available rescue boats and personnel were insufficient to handle the volume of appeals for help.

open image in gallery A nonprofit assistance organisation’s staff load relief goods onto a truck for transport to provinces affected by the storm, in Quezon City, Philippines, on 23 October 2024 ( EPA )

Thousands of passengers and cargo workers were stranded at seaports after the coast guard suspended inter-island ferry services and barred fishing boats from sailing into the increasingly rough seas.

The Philippines is battered by nearly 20 storms and typhoons every year. Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, devastated the central Philippines in 2013, leaving over 7,300 people dead or missing and displacing over five million.

The country is also located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent volcanic eruptions and earthquakes, making it one of the most disaster-prone nations in the world.

open image in gallery People use a muddied road after floods caused by Trami in Polangui, Philippines, on 23 October 2024 ( AP )

open image in gallery A man wades through floodwaters outside his house in Polangui, Philippines, on 23 October 2024 ( AP )

The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued an advisory on Trami, warning of heavy rainfall and strong winds in Sabah, Malay Mail reported.

The storm, detected some 1,281km northeast of Kudat, was expected to impact the region with adverse weather conditions.

It was heading northwest at a speed of 12.4mph as of 8am Wednesday, with the potential to reach maximum wind speeds of 51.5mph, the department said.

It cautioned that the storm could trigger rough conditions in the South China Sea and the Sulu Sea, posing further risks to coastal areas. Residents were advised to stay alert and follow updates from local authorities as the storm progressed.

Additional reporting by agencies.