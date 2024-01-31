Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A massive atmospheric river known as a “Pineapple Express” was barrelling towards the US West Coast on Wednesday, with torrential rain and powerful winds raising the threat of heavy flooding and landslides.

The “Pineapple Express” - so called because it originates near Hawai’i in the tropical Pacific - is the first of two systems to hit the region in the coming days.

Excessive rainfall is expected from the southern Oregon coast down through central California on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported. Up to three inches of rain is expected in the Sacramento Valley.

Heavy snow is also expected at higher elevations, and local authorities warned that scattered flash flooding and landslides, due to oversaturated soils, were possible.

A jaw-dropping view of the storm system approaching the US West Coast on 31 January, 2024 (CIRA/NOAA/NWS)

The Pacific Northwest has seen severe impacts in recent days. On Sunday, a mudslide in Mason County, Washington blocked a major road while a separate slip in Astoria, Oregon, blocked a street and damaged seven homes on Saturday, according to KGW8.

Bay Area forecasters are predicting up to eight inches of rain in some areas of northern California in the coming days.

“Expect issues if traveling on Wednesday, especially in the North Bay and the coastal ranges,” officials with the NWS for the Bay Area wrote on X.

By Thursday, Los Angeles is expected to receive up to four inches of rain.

The Pineapple Express will hit California after southern parts of the state saw widespread flooding from torrential rain last week. More than 4 inches fell within 24 hours, leading to dangerous flooding throughout San Diego.

Hundreds of residents needed rescuing from floodwaters, while the San Diego Fire Department pulled 24 people from the San Diego and Tijuana rivers, the Associated Press reported.

A mudslide blocked a major roadway in Mason County, Washington on Sunday (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Earlier this month, severe winter storms killed at least 89 people across the US as many northern states suffered brutally cold temperatures, heavy snow and ice.

In particular, the Pacific Northwest was hit by a devastating ice storm. In Portland, Oregon, where a quarter-inch of ice coated roads, sidewalks and trees, three people died when a powerline fell on top of their vehicle.

A 21-year-old pregnant woman, her fiteen-year-old brother and her boyfriend were killed as they attempted to leave the car and slipped on a live wire. The nine-month-old baby who was with them survived.