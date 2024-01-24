More states under flash flood threat as San Diego recovers from devastating rain

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi were under flash flood warnings on Wednesday as torrential rain pounded the region and officials warned of “life-threatening” conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted severe thunderstorms in parts of eastern Texas, southern Louisiana and central Mississippi. La Grange, Texas is already seeing flooded roadways on Wednesday morning, and several local school districts have either delayed or cancelled school, according to local outlet KXAN.

Meanwhile, southeastern Louisiana can expect to see flash flooding before noon local time, according to officials with the NWS in New Orleans.

While these regions are under flash flood warnings, indicating imminent danger, much of the south was under a less severe flood watch by Wednesday morning.

Flash flood warnings in maroon and flood watches in dark green in parts of the US south on 24 January, 2024 (National Weather Service)

The precise locations of intense flash flooding are unpredictable because meteorologists are still questioning where heavy bands of thunderstorms will stall, according to the NWS New Orleans office.

Most of the NWS alerts will be in place through Wednesday, with some extending into Thursday. Officials are warning residents to stay inside and limit travel, as floodwaters bring the risk of cars being swept away.

Officials are warning against travel amid flash flooding on Wednesday (National Weather Service)

In Texas, meteorologists say the rain should stop by the end of Wednesday, while New Orlenas, Louisiana won’t begin to dry up until early next week, according to the NWS.

The extreme conditions come as the city of San Diego in southern California recovers from life-threatening floods.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria declared a state of emergency earlier this week after torrential rain deluged the area, causing flash flooding which inundated people’s homes and cars.

Monday marked the fourth-wettest January day on record in San Diego County.

The flooding in San Diego earlier this week left cars like these damaged and homes wrecked. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Hundreds of residents required rescue as they became trapped by floodwaters. The San Diego Fire Department also rescued 24 people along the San Diego and Tijuana rivers, the Associated Press reports.

San Antonio, Texas was also hit by flash floods and torrential rain on Monday. Some parts of the city saw 5 inches of rain while nearby Houston and Dallas were also soaked. Local firefighters are investigating whether rushing waters might have swept away five unhoused people in San Antonio Monday morning, fire department spokesperson Woody Woodward told the AP.

This is a developing news story. This article is being updated