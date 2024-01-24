✕ Close Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Storm Jocelyn is battering the UK bringing 97mph winds and travel chaos as an urgent search for a man at sea is launched.

Rail services to and from Scotland have been suspended until at least noon today, with Network Rail Scotland saying it had dealt with incidents of flooding, fallen trees and a shed roof blowing onto a high wall above a track on Tuesday evening.

Avanti West Coast also told passengers not to travel north of Preston until at least noon on Wednesday.

It comes as the coastguard launched an urgent search on Tuesday evening following reports of a person in the sea in Porthcawl, south Wales.

The alarm was raised just before 6pm but after several hours of searching in the treacherous conditions, the search was suspended in the early hours of Wednesday.

Rescue services said a decision on further action would be made at first light.

Yellow warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK, with warnings for wind covering Scotland, northern England, Yorkshire and some parts of the Midlands.