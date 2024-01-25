✕ Close Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel

The UK and Ireland are reeling from the destruction of Storm Jocelyn whose 97mph winds caused major travel chaos and have left thousands without power.

Approximately 12,000 homes and businesses remain without power across the Republic of Ireland following storms Isha and Jocelyn.

Earlier on Wednesday, NIE Networks said power had been restored to more than 52,000 customers since Sunday evening in Northern Ireland.

However, 1,200 remained without power on Wednesday morning.

Rail services to and from Scotland have been suspended until at least noon today, with Network Rail Scotland saying it had dealt with incidents of flooding, fallen trees and a shed roof blowing onto a high wall above a track on Tuesday evening.

Avanti West Coast also told passengers not to travel north of Preston until at least noon on Wednesday.

It comes as the coastguard launched an urgent search on Tuesday evening following reports of a person in the sea in Porthcawl, south Wales.

The alarm was raised just before 6pm but after several hours of searching in the treacherous conditions, the search was suspended in the early hours of Wednesday before it resumed as light returned.