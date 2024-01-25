Storm Jocelyn - live: Thousands remain without power after 97mph winds wreaked havoc across the country
The UK and Ireland are reeling from the destruction of Storm Jocelyn whose 97mph winds caused major travel chaos and have left thousands without power.
Approximately 12,000 homes and businesses remain without power across the Republic of Ireland following storms Isha and Jocelyn.
Earlier on Wednesday, NIE Networks said power had been restored to more than 52,000 customers since Sunday evening in Northern Ireland.
However, 1,200 remained without power on Wednesday morning.
Rail services to and from Scotland have been suspended until at least noon today, with Network Rail Scotland saying it had dealt with incidents of flooding, fallen trees and a shed roof blowing onto a high wall above a track on Tuesday evening.
Avanti West Coast also told passengers not to travel north of Preston until at least noon on Wednesday.
It comes as the coastguard launched an urgent search on Tuesday evening following reports of a person in the sea in Porthcawl, south Wales.
The alarm was raised just before 6pm but after several hours of searching in the treacherous conditions, the search was suspended in the early hours of Wednesday before it resumed as light returned.
Watch: Storm Isha forces Britain and Ireland flights to divert to France and Germany
Storm Isha continues to cause travel chaos today (22 January) with flights diverted between Britain and Ireland. Two Ryanair flights bound for Dublin, one from Lanzarote in the Canary Islands and the other from Manchester, were forced to take lengthy detours to Bordeaux and Paris. They had both flown to the Irish capital but aborted their approaches to the runway in gale-force winds. Storm Isha has battered the UK with gusts of up to 99mph. The Met Office has issued several weather warnings, including two amber wind alerts and a rare red warning in northern Scotland.
Storm Jocelyn moves away from UK
Met Office says winds will gradually ease from the south as Storm Jocelyn moves away from the UK today,
Cloud and outbreaks of rain will move north east with brighter conditions tomorrow and on Saturday, but frequent showers in the north.
“It’s not going to be quite as stormy, although it is going to stay unsettled for the next few days,” says Aiden McGivern, meteorologist at Met Office.
Long-term protections and preventions needed before future storms, MPs say
Long-term protections and preventions should be put in place before future freak weather events, MPs said.
Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn have brought disruption and power cuts across the UK in recent days and resulted in the deaths of four people in Britain and Ireland.
SNP MP Kirsty Blackman said she wished the Government “would take climate change more seriously given the incredible amount of extreme weather events”.
Meanwhile, shadow Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden called for the set-up of a standing taskforce to build up long-term protections.
Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart insisted the Government had learned lessons from past storms.
As he raised an urgent question, Mr McFadden said: “Our constituents around the country have been hit by widespread damage, flooding, power outages, cancellation of flights, ferries and trains, and in the most tragic circumstances a reported four people have lost their lives.”
Today’s weather forecast
Cloud and rain will move northeast across the UK with the west experiencing heavier downpours.
The Met Office predicts the weather will be mild but windy with some bright spells.
More than 12,000 customers still without power after storms
HM coastguard’s warning to storm seekers
As conditions improve across the coastlines, the coastguards sends a warning to those walking out in the winds.
Matt Atkinson, HM Coastguard divisional commander for the north of England, said “Storms might look incredible, but the perfect selfie is never worth risking your life for.”
Doran added: “It is not worth risking your life. If you have children with you, make sure they’re aware of the risks too, and that they stay with your group well back from the water’s edge.
“Cold water shock is a very real danger for anyone entering water that is 15 degrees Celsius or below and at this time of year, we can expect temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius,” he said.
If you find yourself in trouble unexpectedly in the water, remember to ‘Float to Live’ – “Lie back in the water, extend your arms and legs and try to relax as best as you can until you get control of your breathing,” he explained.
“Remember, if you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if by the coast. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – you may end up in difficulty too.”
Damage caused by Storm Jocelyn
Top tips to protect property as Storm Isha expected to bring 80mph winds to UK
With a new weather warning for much of the UK, research shows Brits want more help on how to protect their homes. Storm Isha will bring winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain, posing a risk to life and damage to buildings, as part of a wet and windier weekend across the UK. The Met Office has issued amber weather warnings for wind for northern and western England, Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland from Sunday into Monday. Ahead of Storm Isha, take a look at the top tips to protect your property.
