Ryanair flight battles Storm Jocelyn in bumpy landing at Leeds Bradford airport

A Ryanair flight battles Storm Jocelyn in a bumpy landing at Leeds Bradford airport this morning (24 January).

Ryanair flight FR9078 from Alicante faced strong winds as it came to land at the Yorkshire-based airport.

Storm Jocelyn has brought fresh travel disruption to much of the UK, less than two days after Storm Isha left two people dead and thousands without power.

The tenth named storm of the season brought an amber warning for wind to parts of Scotland on Wednesday morning with much of the UK covered by a yellow alert into Wednesday afternoon.

The Met Office said wind gusts reached 97mph in Capel Curig in Snowdonia, 79mph in Aberdaron, Wales, and 77mph at Shap, Cumbria.