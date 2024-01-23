For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is braced for what is set to be even more severe weather as Storm Jocelyn brings danger to life warnings and gusts of up to 80mph, becoming the second storm to hit the country within the same number of days.

Britain now faces another battering of wind and rain, with major disruption to transport services expected, as the country still grapples with the chaos wreaked by Storm Isha, which left four people dead and brought gales close to 100mph.

More than 100 flood warnings and alerts remain in place across the UK, as flooding is still impacting parts of York and thousands remain affected by power cuts.

A tourist poses for a photograph on the Burren, near Black Head lighthouse, County Clare in the Republic of Ireland as Storm Jocelyn hits (PA Wire)

As the tenth storm to hit Britain in five months descends, the Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for wind covering much of the country – with those in Scotland warning of a chance of injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown.

These are in effect alongside yellow warnings for rain covering parts of western and southern Scotland, and north-west England. A yellow warning for ice has also been issued across northern and eastern parts of Scotland.

Gusts of 80mph could be experienced in exposed areas, with 40-50mm of rain possible over higher ground, the forecaster said.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said Storm Jocelyn, named by Met Eireann, could cause more disruption than Storm Isha.

Workers remove a tree that fell on an electricity substation on the Kinnaird estate in Larbert during Storm Isha on Sunday, as Storm Jocelyn will thrash the UK with more wind and rain (PA)

He said: “Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean-up still underway, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn.

“Outbreaks of heavy rain on Tuesday could bring rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20mm quite widely with 40 to 50mm over higher ground in south-west Scotland, the Scottish Highlands and parts of north-west England.

“Wind gusts are expected to reach 55 to 65mph across northwestern Scotland while there is potential for winds to reach 75 to 80mph in a few places, in particular exposed parts of the Western Isles and coastal north-west Scotland early on Wednesday morning.”

After services had only just recovered on Monday, further travel chaos is expected as more severe weather arrives on Tuesday, with no trains operating at all after 7pm in Scotland, and drivers being advised to postpone journeys and not park near trees.

As the tenth storm to hit Britain in five months descends, the Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for wind covering much of the country (Met Office)

TransPennine Express, the intercity train operator in northern England and southern Scotland, has even issued a Do Not Travel notice, “strongly urging” customers travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow to not make a journey after 3pm.

Martin Thomson, national operations manager for resilience at Transport Scotland, said: “Across the wider network, we can expect to see more delays and cancellations with ferries, flights and rail from Tuesday into Wednesday morning.”

Liam Sumpter, route director for Network Rail Scotland, said Storm Isha caused “a huge amount of damage” and teams have been working “around the clock” to remove fallen trees and debris, and repair damaged infrastructure.

A tree falling on overhead wires on a train track even caused a fire in Gartcosh, Cumbernauld on Sunday.

Vehicles make their way through heavy rain on the M80 near Banknock as Storm Jocelyn is set to batter the UK with further wind and rain (PA)

Mr Sumpter went on: “While we are continuing to reopen routes when it is safe to do so, we unfortunately expect even more disruption in the coming days as Storm Jocelyn arrives in Scotland.

“If you’re planning on travelling by train this week, please check the status of your journey with your train operator.

“We’re also urging lineside neighbours to make sure that garden furniture and equipment is secure as in high winds, this can blow onto the railway, causing damage and disruption.”

Avanti West Coast urged passengers not to travel north of Preston after 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Flood water at Naburn Lock on the outskirts of York on Tuesday (PA)

Services to and from Scotland are expected to be suspended until at least noon on Wednesday.

Road journeys are also likely to be affected by the storm.

RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “With so much heavy rainfall and debris on the roads, driving conditions will be very challenging, especially across northern parts of the country where the weather is at its worst.

“Visibility will be severely reduced due to the spray from lorries and other large vehicles, and the amount of water on the roads will increase stopping distances.

People walk in the rain near Aldwych, central London on Tuesday (PA)

“We urge drivers to consider postponing their journeys in these areas if at all possible.

“We also suggest drivers avoid parking underneath or near to trees.”

Meanwhile, the number of flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – has reached 16 in England, while there were 99 flood alerts – which means flooding is expected – in place on Tuesday evening.

It comes after the Met Office said the highest recorded windspeed during Storm Isha was 99mph at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland, with gusts of 90mph at Capel Curig in Snowdonia on Sunday.

High Atlantic swells at Fanore, County Clare in the Republic of Ireland as Storm Jocelyn hits (PA)

A man in his 60s was killed in a crash involving two vans and a fallen tree in Limavady, Co Londonderry, on Sunday night, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

Later that same night, an 84-year-old man died after the car in which he was a front seat passenger crashed into a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Falkirk on Sunday night, Police Scotland said.

Earlier on Sunday evening, in Ireland, a man in his 40s died in a car crash in Co Mayo, while a woman in her 20s died after a van she was a passenger in crashed into a tree at 1.50am the following morning.

A 26-year-old man was in a critical condition on Monday night after his car hit a tree on a road in Northumberland, police said.

A person struggles with an umbrella in the wind and the rain at the beach at New Brighton in north west England on Tuesday (AFP via Getty Images)

Tens of thousands of homes suffered power cuts due to Storm Isha.

Some 4,900 people were still without power in Britain as of 10am on Tuesday, mainly in the north of England and the south of Scotland, the Energy Networks Association said.

In Northern Ireland, around 7,000 customers were without power.