As the country reels from Storm Isha’s powerful winds which led to four fatalities, Britons brace themselves for more deadly gusts.

A man in his sixties was killed in a collision last night after his van crashed into a fallen tree in Limavady and an 84-year-old man died after the car he was a front seat passenger in crashed into a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Falkirk at around 11.45pm, Police Scotland said.

It comes as two more people lost their lives in separate crashes in Ireland, a woman in her 20s died after a van she was a passenger in crashed into a tree at 1.50am this morning and a man in his 40s died in a car crash in Co Mayo.

The Met Office has issued a fresh ‘danger to life’ weather warning covering western and northern Scotland from 6pm tomorrow until 8am on Wednesday as Storm Jocelyn, is forecast to bring strong winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain

Less serious yellow warnings were issued for wind across much of the UK north of Oxford and Peterborough, and for rain in an area of western Scotland stretching from the border with England to near Inverness.