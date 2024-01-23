Storm Jocelyn – live: UK braces itself for more deadly winds as Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ warning
As the country reels from Storm Isha’s powerful winds which led to four fatalities, Britons brace themselves for more deadly gusts.
A man in his sixties was killed in a collision last night after his van crashed into a fallen tree in Limavady and an 84-year-old man died after the car he was a front seat passenger in crashed into a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Falkirk at around 11.45pm, Police Scotland said.
It comes as two more people lost their lives in separate crashes in Ireland, a woman in her 20s died after a van she was a passenger in crashed into a tree at 1.50am this morning and a man in his 40s died in a car crash in Co Mayo.
The Met Office has issued a fresh ‘danger to life’ weather warning covering western and northern Scotland from 6pm tomorrow until 8am on Wednesday as Storm Jocelyn, is forecast to bring strong winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain
Less serious yellow warnings were issued for wind across much of the UK north of Oxford and Peterborough, and for rain in an area of western Scotland stretching from the border with England to near Inverness.
Watch The Independent’s live coverage as Storm Isha batters the coast off Porthlaven Harbour.
Storm Isha caused huge waves to crash into the flood defences of the port whilst cutting power to dozens of homes, downing trees and blocking roads across other areas of Devon and Cornwall.
It came as a wind speed of 91mph was recorded at Gwennap Head, near Land’s End, with up to 70mph recorded elsewhere around the region.
The National Grid said 73 homes in Cornwall and 138 homes in Devon were left without power.
Windspeeds from Storm Jocelyn a ‘slight notch down’ from Storm Isha
Today will be a wet day for many with a rain front bringing the chance of disruption, warned Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon.
Storm Jocelyn is due to arrive later today and “higher windspeeds will start to develop overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning”, Dixon said.
“Windspeeds from Storm Jocelyn will be a slight notch down from Storm Isha, but with the clean up still underway, more disruption is likely.”
Watch - Rough sleeper shares reality of being homeless during 100mph gusts
How many people have died in the dangerous stormy weather?
An amber “danger-to-life” weather warning will be in place for north west and northern Scotland from 6pm on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday. Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain cover the Midlands and the north of the UK from Tuesday morning.
Storm Jocelyn to bring 80mph winds after Isha wreaks havoc across UK
The British Isles are bracing for a new storm with wind speeds of up to 80mph as many parts are still reeling from Storm Isha’s trail of destruction.
Tens of thousands were left without power and rail and air services were heavily disrupted as the UK and Ireland was hit by gales up to 107mph from Storm Isha from Sunday evening.
Four people were killed on the roads including two after fallen trees, an 84-year-old man in Fife, Scotland and a man in his 60s in Limavady, County Derry/Londonderry. Two others - a woman in her 20s and a man - were killed in Ireland.
Weather warnings in place across large swathes of UK on Tuesday as Storm Isha clean-up operation continues
What are passengers’ rights?
Hundreds of passengers have been caught up in travel chaos as Storm Isha swept across the country yesterday.
Airlines must provide onward transport as soon as possible, and hotels and meals while you are waiting. No cash compensation is payable, though, as the extreme weather counts as “extraordinary circumstances.
Even if the carrier is not to blame for the cancellation, it has a strict and unlimited obligation to get the passenger to their destination as soon as possible, even if it costs hundreds of pounds. While the traveller is waiting, all meals must be provided – along with hotel accommodation as necessary, with no cap on the cost of a room.
Unfortunately if no hotel is available – or, as in the case of easyJet passengers in Paris without passports, you cannot access it – there is no further obligation on the airline.
London Fire Brigade called to 100 incidents in 12 hours
The capital’s fire service were called out to 100 incidents yesterday as powerful winds struck the city of London.
They shared on X: “We attended around 100 incidents related to #StormIsha yesterday, with Control Officers prioritising the most urgent calls. A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place for #London - please only call 999 in an emergency or if there is risk to life.”
Storm Isha leaves passengers stranded after diverting flights hundreds of miles from destinations
Tens of thousands of travellers have woken up where they did not expect to be after hundreds of cancellations of planes, trains and ferries.
They include a planeload of passengers from Edinburgh to Bristol who are currently in Paris – some of them sleeping in the airport terminal because French immigration officials would not let them access hotels without passports.
On Monday, millions of commuters across the UK faced rush-hour chaos on the railways, high seas and in the air as the disruption caused by Storm Isha continued.
These are the main issues in the latest bout of travel chaos.
Storm Isha has killed four motorists and left thousands without power - but there is another storm coming
Watch - Passengers applaud as plane makes bumpy landing during Storm Isha
With the UK reeling from the destruction left in the 107mph winds of Storm Isha, there are already warnings of a new storm coming in, with the Met Office in Ireland naming it Storm Jocelyn.
As the winds ease and the clean-up continues following Storm Isha, which has left at least three motorists dead across the UK and Ireland, Storm Jocelyn will bring strong 70mph winds and rain to much of Britain.
It’ll come as the Met Office warns of a strong jet stream pushing a large-scale, low-pressure system from the Atlantic across northern Scotland. bringing wet and windy weather for Tuesday night and into Wednesday for much of the northern half of the country.
