Storm Isha continues to cause travel chaos today (22 January) with flights diverted between Britain and Ireland.

Two Ryanair flights bound for Dublin, one from Lanzarote in the Canary Islands and the other from Manchester, were forced to take lengthy detours to Bordeaux and Paris.

They had both flown to the Irish capital but aborted their approaches to the runway in gale-force winds.

Storm Isha has battered the UK with gusts of up to 99mph.

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings, including two amber wind alerts and a rare red warning in northern Scotland.