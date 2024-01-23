Cars swept down swamped roads as flooding wreaks havoc across San Diego

Flash floods inundated homes and overturned cars in San Diego on Monday 22 January, as torrential rain swept through California.

The intense rainfall swamped roads, stranded drivers and forced multiple water rescues.

In footage shared across social media, vehicles are seen navigating submerged streets, with one car being swept away by floodwater.

Floods inundated California’s Mountain View, Shelltown and Southcrest neighbourhoods, and multiple highways including Interstate 15.

The unusual deluge caught many residents off guard, as up to three inches fell in three hours, according to the National Weather Service.