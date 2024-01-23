Abandoned cars piled up in street after heavy flooding in San Diego

Emergency officials helped people to safety in San Diego on Monday (22 January) after torrential rain caused significant flash floods, overturning vehicles and leaving people stranded.

Footage from the aftermath of the storm shows abandoned cars piled up on the road.

Other videos shared online by the Salvation Army show two lifeguards braving the flood to save a man who was stranded in his truck.

Monday marked the wettest January day on record in San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.