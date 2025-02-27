Nearly three-quarters feel airport expansion unlikely to benefit them – poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly three-quarters of people do not believe airport expansion will benefit them, polling has found.

The survey for two climate charities, Possible and Climate Outreach, also found just one in five people believe creating more airport capacity will have a positive impact on the cost of living.

The polling of more than 2,100 people by YouGov was conducted in the run-up to Thursday’s announcement by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander on a proposed expansion of Gatwick Airport, and after Chancellor Rachel Reeves gave her support for a third runway at Heathrow.

It found 73% of those questioned feel the expansion of Gatwick will not particularly benefit them, with 45% saying it will not benefit them at all.

Given various possible moves that could boost the economy and address the cost-of-living crisis, building new runways at airports scored worst, with less than half thinking it will have a positive impact on the economy (43%) and just 20% believing it will help with the cost of living.

A majority of people believe more affordable public transport, insulating homes, rolling out renewables and repair schemes for everyday products can have a positive impact on the economy and people’s wallets.

Asked about regulation of the air travel industry’s carbon emissions over the next five years, just 6% of those quizzed feel pollution should be allowed to increase, while a third (32%) said it should be kept at its current level, and 40% said emissions should fall.

Alethea Warrington, head of aviation, heat and energy at Possible, said: “Ordinary British people can see what our politicians refuse to admit: expanding airports is as bad for the economy as it is for the climate.”

She pointed to a report from the CBI this week, commissioned by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit think tank, showing the green economy is booming with 10% growth in the past year, far greater than the national economy.

“This is what the Chancellor should be concentrating on – not new runaways, which will just send even more billions of pounds of tourism spend overseas.

“The public recognises that rolling out renewables, insulating homes and investing in public transport are the things which will cut the cost of living while boosting the economy, so let’s get on with it.”

Rachael Orr, chief executive of Climate Outreach, said: “People around the country tell us they want to protect our climate and nature – and that this can go hand-in-hand with making our country fairer, and people’s lives better.

“Good jobs in green sectors are the jobs we need to focus on to cut the cost of living and boost the economy.

“Policy-makers should focus on what people need and want: warmer homes, stable and affordable energy bills and viable public transport options.”