Typhoon Ragasa latest: World’s strongest storm breaks records in China after slamming Taiwan and Hong Kong
Taiwan races to reach survivors while Hong Kong and Macau are brought to a standstill
At least 17 people have been killed and 17 remain missing in Taiwan after a barrier lake burst its banks amid downpours from the outer bands of Typhoon Ragasa.
The storm, the world’s strongest this year so far, made landfall close to Yangjiang in southern China at around 5pm local time (9am GMT) with sustained winds of 144kmph.
The storm brought several Asian megacities to a standstill on Wednesday. Streets were empty in Hong Kong as the storm brought waves taller than lampposts to its promenades.
Hundreds of flights were cancelled at Hong Kong’s international airport, schools were shut and shelves in supermarkets emptied across several cities in China.
Nearly two million people were relocated across Guangdong province, the southern Chinese economic powerhouse.
The typhoon weakened to a severe typhoon, the equivalent of a category 3 hurricane, as it made landfall, after days as a super typhoon. It is forecast to continue weakening as it moves inland.
Earlier, the storm lashed the Philippines, killing at least three people as its bands triggered widespread flooding and landslides.
Trains suspended in Guanxi
Schools, factories and transport services were suspended in a dozen cities across southern China.
Some were preparing to reopen as conditions eased, but trains in neighbouring Guangxi will remain suspended on Thursday, officials said.
Typhoon Ragasa smashed into southern China on Wednesday, with a weather station in Guangdong recording wind gusts of 241kmph (150mph) – the strongest on record for the city of Jiangmen – as the storm left a trail of destruction across Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and the Philippines.
More than 2 million people were relocated across Guangdong province, state media reported, before the typhoon made landfall on Hailing Island in Yangjiang city at about 5pm local time.
State broadcaster CCTV said Ragasa struck with maximum winds of 144kmph near its centre, lashing coastal areas with violent gusts and torrential rain that reduced visibility to just a few metres.
Hong Kong stock market stayed open despite Typhoon
Chim Lee, a senior energy and climate change specialist at the Economist Intelligence Unit, says authorities in South East Asia and East Asia have “taken lessons from [typhoons] Hato and Mangkhut, which both caused billions of dollars in damage in 2017 and 2018”.
“The Pearl River Delta is one of the best-prepared regions for typhoons, so we’re not expecting major disruptions.
“One change this year is that the Hong Kong stock market has stayed open during typhoons - a sign of how resilient the infrastructure has become,” he said.
Pictured: A woman tries to open an umbrella in Shenzhen as typhoon hits
Mother relives terrifying moment Typhoon struck Hong Kong
A woman has recalled the “terrifying” moment that Typhoon Ragasa struck in Hong Kong.
Sarah Millson, 50, told the Standard that she was stuck inside her home with her family when the typhoon hit.
“It’s quite worrying because you never know what will fly off someone’s roof and that might land on your place. At some points it was quite terrifying hearing some of the noises coming from outside.
“There is a lot of flooding on this island. I know from the groups I’m on a lot of people who’ve lost WiFi and some lost electricity.
“For other people on the island who are more exposed on the hillside they probably would have had more damage than we did.”
Tens of thousands of passengers are likely to be stranded due to Typhoon Ragasa, with hundreds of flights grounded across east Asia, as well as many intercontinental connections to and from Europe.
Their rights depend on the airline they are travelling with, and also where their intended journey begins.
Read our article below for the key aspects.
Trump’s aid cuts leave the Philippines more exposed to powerful cyclones
The increasing frequency and intensity of tropical storms caused by the climate crisis, alongside the devastating cuts implemented by Donald Trump this year to US aid programmes funding climate resilience, is exposing the country to greater risk from storms.
The Philippines took a $104m (£77m) hit with the closure of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), that cut representing 95 per cent of the US overseas aid programme in the country.
Read our full story below.
At least ten deaths reported in Philippines
At least 10 deaths from Typhoon Ragasa were reported in the northern Philippines, including seven fishermen who drowned after their boat was battered by huge waves and fierce winds and flipped over on Monday off Santa Ana in the province of Cagayan.
Five other fishermen remained missing, officials said.
Nearly 700,000 people were affected by the onslaught in the main northern Philippine region of Luzon, including 25,000 people who fled to government emergency shelters.
What is a typhoon?
According to the Met Office, a typhoon is a “rapidly rotating storm system characterised by a low-pressure centre, strong winds, and heavy rain”.
They are most common in the north-west Pacific Ocean, where they can occur all year round.
However, the main season runs from July to November.
