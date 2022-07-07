Jump to content
Climate activists threaten to deflate SUV tyres at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

The Tyre Extinguishers urged those visiting the Scottish capital for the festival to leave their cars at home.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 07 July 2022 16:08
Climate protesters disrupt oil and gas event in Westminster

Environmental activists are threatening to deflate the tyres of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) owned by people who drive to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Tyre Extinguishers warned SUV owners they might find “lentils in the tyres” if they drive to the Scottish capital next month.

The group said its supporters deflated tyres on 45 SUVs in the city on Wednesday night.

That was at least the sixth night of action since the group’s formation in March.

You might wake up to find lentils in the tyres

Amy Kidd, the Tyre Extinguishers

Campaigners targeted the Dean Village area, including Eton Terrace, Belgrave Crescent, Belgrave Place, Lennox Street and Oxford Terrace.

They deflate tyres by pushing small objects into their valves.

Amy Kidd, a spokeswoman for the group, said: “If you’re visiting Edinburgh for the festival, leave your polluting SUV at home, otherwise you might wake up to find lentils in the tyres.

“We’re happy for you to visit the city, just don’t choke our lungs and clog up our streets doing it.”

The Tyre Extinguishers want to “make it impossible” to own SUVs in urban areas.

It describes them as “a climate disaster”, “dangerous” and “unnecessary”.

SUVs feature elements of standard cars but are larger and have off-road capabilities such as high ground clearance.

Petrol and diesel-powered models are generally less fuel efficient than cars.

The Tyre Extinguishers say even electric and hybrid SUVs are “fair game” as there are “not enough rare earth metals” to replace all cars with them, and “the danger to other road users still stands”.

Its supporters began deflating SUV tyres in towns and cities across the UK in March, and the movement has since spread overseas to countries such as Germany, Sweden, the US and New Zealand.

The Fringe, which will put on its first full programme since 2019, begins on August 5.

