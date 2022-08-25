Sewage: UK risking public health by pumping waste into sea, French politicians say

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is putting the environment, marine life and public health at risk by pumping sewage into the sea, three French MEPs have said.

In a joint statement, the three politicians accused the UK of neglecting its environmental commitments as sewage polluted the waters of the English Channel and the North Sea.

“We can’t tolerate that the environment, the economic activity of our fishermen and the health of our citizens are put in danger due to the repeated negligence of the UK in its management of its wastewater,” said Stéphanie Yon-Courtin, a member of the European Union’s committee on fisheries and one of the statement’s signatories. “The channel and the North Sea are not dumping grounds.”

Nathalie Loiseau, another of the politicians and president of the delegation to the EU-UK parliamentary partnership assembly, said the UK had violated the principle of “non-regression” on environmental protection levels agreed to in the EU-UK trade deal and called for a response from the European Commission.

“Since its exit from the European Union, the UK has ignored environmental requirements when it comes to the quality of its water,” the three politicians said in the statement. “However, as a signatory to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and a party to the trade and cooperation deal [with the EU], the UK has committed to protecting the seas which surround it and which we share.”

All three politicians are members of President Emmanuel Macron’s La Republique En Marche party.

The statement follows public warnings in the UK about pollution at more than 50 beaches after companies discharged sewage into the sea and after new figures revealed that sewage has been pumped into the environment in England and Wales more than a million times in the past five years.

Between 2016 and 2021, sewage was spilt at least 1,261,498 times in the two countries, according to Environment Agency data obtained through a freedom of information request by the Labour Party.

Last year, on average, a spill lasted for more than seven hours.

A Defra spokesperson said: “It is simply not true that we have exempted ourselves of strict targets on water quality. The Environment Act has made our laws even stronger on water quality than when we were in the EU, from targets to tackle nutrient pollution to new powers to tackle harmful substances in our waters.

“We have also made it law for water companies to reduce the frequency and volume of discharges from storm overflows and made it law for water companies to install new monitors to report in real time any sewage discharges in their area.”