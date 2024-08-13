Mapped: Tracking Tropical Storm Ernesto as it barrels toward Puerto Rico

Support truly

Tropical Storm Ernesto is barreling toward Puerto Rico after battering the eastern Caribbean.

Ernesto is set to hit Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin Islands by Tuesday evening, bringing 45 mph winds and up to 10 inches of rain. The storm is expected to reach hurricane strength by Thursday as it travels over open water in the Atlantic toward Bermuda.

Destructive flooding, three feet of storm surge, and mudslides are expected in Puerto Rico, officials warned, as they announced schools and government would be shuttered.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi has activated the National Guard and called on residents to seek shelter before Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press.

A map of Tropical Storm Ernesto’s predicted path as of Tuesday morning. The storm will likely strengthen to a hurricane by Thursday on its way to Bermuda ( National Weather Service )

“It’s not a hurricane, but it will bring heavy rains regardless,” Pierluisi said.

Early Tuesday morning, the storm battered Guadeloupe, a group of islands in the southern Caribbean. There, officials closed roads, urged residents to shelter and warned about the quality of drinking water following the storm, according to the AP.

Ernesto could bring up to 10 inches of rain to Puerto Rico, the NWS said. And that’s after six reservoirs already threatened to overflow on Tuesday morning before the brunt of the storm even hits, the AP reports.

Key messages for residents as Tropical Storm Ernesto approaches Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The storm will likely cause widespread power outages in Puerto Rico as their grid recovers from previous storms ( National Weather Service )

While the storm has yet to hit in full force, more than 3,000 are already without power across the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Outages in Puerto Rico are expected to skyrocket due to an already-weak power grid that crew are still repairing from the devastating Hurricane Maria in 2017, according to the AP.

Forecasted rainfall totals for Tropical Storm Ernesto on Tuesday. The downpour will likely trigger destructive mudslides, officials warn ( National Weather Service )

The storm may also cause dangerous rip currents along the US east coast, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The currents will begin later this week and last through the weekend.

“The storm may be hundreds of miles out to sea and the weather could look great at beaches along Florida, the Carolinas, even up to New England, but everyone needs to be aware of the risks and dangers at the beach,” Alex DaSilva, AccuWeather lead hurricane expert, said in a statement.

A map of Tropical Storm Ernesto’s storm surge forecast. Puerto Rico could see up to three feet of storm surge as the system passes by ( National Weather Service )

Ernesto is the fifth named storm this year, during what is predicted to be an “extremely active” Atlantic season. Up to 23 tropical storms and hurricanes are expected this year, according to a peer-reviewed study from Colorado State University.

This spike is being driven by record-high ocean temperatures linked to the human-drive climate crisis. Last year was the hottest on record, and 2024 is expected to once again beat that record.