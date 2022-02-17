Hundreds of schools are closed and the army has been placed on standby as Britain prepares for what could be the worst storm in 30 years.

The Met Office issued a rare red weather warning over wind conditions that may pose a danger to life during Storm Eunice.

Gusts of up to 100mph, floods and power cuts are expected in the southwest of England and Wales during the morning, with the strongest winds in coastal areas, including the cities of Bristol, Swansea and Cardiff.

The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.

The warning covers the coastline of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset as well as the south coast of Wales and will be in effect from 7am until 12pm on Friday.

Full live coverage of Storm Eunice

Amber warnings, the second highest alert level, for wind are in place across the whole of England until late on Friday, while yellow warnings for wind and snow are in force for a large part of Scotland and the whole of Northern Ireland.

Severe and significant flooding may also take place along the coastlines of the south and west of England as spring tides are expected.

Boris Johnson has said the army is on standby to help those affected by Storm Eunice – the second devastating weather front in a week after Storm Dudley.

“So for those who have already been affected by Storm Dudley, we are offering all the support that we can,” the prime minister said.

“My sympathies to those who are still without power – we are working with the power companies, the local authorities to get their juice restored as fast as possible. But of course, the army is on standby.”

The government’s Cobra emergency committee met on Thursday “to discuss the response to Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice”, the government said.

In England, the Environment Agency has issued 11 flood warnings, meaning that flooding is expected, along the River Severn near Gloucestershire, South Wales and Somerset, and 57 flood alerts, meaning that flooding is likely.

A major incident has also been declared in Avon & Somerset and Cornwall, with residents advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary, and to stay away from exposed coastal areas.

London North East Railway has urged customers with tickets for Friday to travel on Thursday or Saturday instead or get a refund, because of expected disruption and damage.

East Midlands Railway, Southeastern and Avanti West Coast have also urged passengers not to travel, with trains being cancelled, delayed and disrupted.

A Network Rail spokesperson said disruption is “inevitable” and Welsh services will be suspended for the whole day.

Red warnings are not issued often, with the last one in November 2021 before the arrival of Storm Arwen, which saw very strong winds batter areas on the east coast of Scotland and the northeast coast of England.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: "After the impacts from Storm Dudley for many on Wednesday, Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years.

“The red warning area indicates a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris.

“Although the most exposed coastal areas in the south and west could see gusts in excess of 90mph, winds will remain notably strong further inland, with gusts of between 70-80mph for most within the amber warning area.”