UK weather news – live: Storm Dudley to bring 90mph winds as LNER issues warning and thousands without power
Paramedics warn against going outdoors as grid fails in northwest
Two storms are set to batter the UK this week with winds of up to 90mph predicted, which could put lives in danger, forecasters have warned.
Storm Dudley is expected to hit northern parts of the UK on Wednesday and Thursday, before the harsher Storm Eunice arrives on Friday.
The Met Office has issued weather warnings for high winds, effective across the country.
The storms may cause danger to life and “damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs,” the forecaster warned.
Paramedics in parts of England warned people against going outdoors as Storm Dudley swept in.
Thousands were left without power in northwest England on Wednesday evening amid gusts upwards of 70mph.
In Scotland, most train services were cancelled on Wednesday afternoon onwards due to safety reasons, Scotrail said.
East Midlands Railway and LNER have asked passengers not to travel on Friday due to the threat posed to services by Storm Eunice.
Network Rail has introduced speed restrictions on the east coast line over fears that infrastructure will be damaged in the high winds.
Trees toppled as Storm Dudley brings gusts over 80mph
Social media users have shared images of fallen trees after Storm Dudley made landfall, bringing winds of over 80mph to Britain.
Winds over 81mph so far
Here follow the highest winds recorded so far, as of 5pm:
- Capel Curig, Conwy: 81mph
- Emley Moore, West Yorkshire: 74mph
- Drumalbin, South Lanarkshire: 71mph
In Pictures: Winds whip up as UK faces back-to-back storms
Storm Eunice: Train companies warn of chaos as operators urge people not to travel
Train companies have asked passengers not to travel on Friday due to the threat posed by Storm Eunice.
East Midlands Railway and LNER, which runs up the east of England to Scotland, expect their train services to be severely disrupted on Friday. Network Rail has introduced speed restrictions on the east coast line.
The operators said tickets for Friday trains will be valid on Thursday as they asked passenger to avoid travelling by rail after the storm arrives.
Passengers will be entitled to a refund if they cannot move their journey forward.
Train companies warn of storm chaos and urge people not to travel
Passengers asked to bring journeys forward
Avanti West Coast trains blocked due to overhead wire damage
Thousands without power in northwest as Storm Dudley strikes
Thousands of homes are without electricity due to strong winds in Storm Dudley.
Electricity North West said power cuts were affecting nearly 1,700 homes in Wigan and more than 1,500 around Preston, Lancashire.
The operator said it was working to restore power to all affected areas.
Flood risk for south coast in Storm Eunice
The Environment Agency has warned of the risk of flooding to coastal areas in southern England on Friday as Storm Eunice makes landfall.
Flood duty manager Katharine Smith said: “Strong winds could bring coastal flooding to parts of the west, south-west and south coast of England, as well as the tidal River Severn, through the early hours of Friday morning and into the early afternoon.
“This is due to Storm Eunice resulting in high waves and potential storm surge coinciding with the start of a period of spring tides.”
She said agency teams were making preparations, erecting barriers and clearing screens where flood debris can build up.
Warning over fallen power lines
The Energy Networks Association has warned over the potential for downed power lines during Storm Dudley.
Spokesman Ross Easton said: “It’s really important to stay safe when bad weather hits. If you come across fallen power lines or damage to the electricity network, stay well clear and call 105 for free to report it. If there is an immediate risk to life or someone is in danger, dial 999.”
In pictures: Storm Dudley makes landfall
LNER asks train passengers to reschedule Friday journeys due to Storm Eunice threat
LNER has urged passengers planning to travel on Friday to move their journey forward to avoid Storm Eunice.
A message on the train operators website read: “Please do not travel on Friday 18 February.
“Any customers with tickets dated for travel on LNER trains on Friday 18 February may travel on Thursday 17 February instead, or will be entitled to a full refund.”
Warrick Dent, safety and operations director, said: “We expect services to be extremely busy in the coming days and advise customers to check our website and social media channels for the latest information.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies